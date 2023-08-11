Ant Group Expands Cross-Border Digital Payment Services in Asian Games Support Initiative

In the countdown to the opening of the Asian Games, Ant Group is expanding multiple cross-border digital payment options for international travelers as the Official Prestige Partner of Asia’s largest sports event in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230811986033/en/

Ant Group is expanding its cross-border digital payment services to seamlessly link overseas payment methods with the Chinese market. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a native of Hangzhou, the host city of the Games known for its historical heritage and pioneering position in global digital innovation, Ant Group is working extensively with the Asian Games in areas ranging from digital payment, travel and ticketing services, to sustainability initiatives. In particular, Ant Group is expanding its cross-border digital payment services to seamlessly link overseas payment methods with the Chinese market.

Thanks to the support from the People’s Bank of China, a rising number of overseas e-wallets will be able to “roam” in China using Alipay+, Ant Group’s cross-border paytech and marketing solutions, through our collaboration with NetsUnion Clearing Corporation. Their users may use their familiar home wallets throughout tens of millions of commercial outlets on Alipay China’s merchant network. The first batch of such overseas e-wallets include AlipayHK from Hong Kong SAR China, KaKao Pay from South Korea, and Touch’n Go eWallet from Malaysia. More overseas e-wallet users will be able to pay in the Chinese mainland during the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, overseas travelers can also bind their international bank cards of major card networks to the Alipay app and pay for goods and services, including Asian Games tickets with no hassle.

Developed by Ant Group, Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions that connect tens of millions of merchants, digital payment service providers and over one billion consumer accounts worldwide, sharing vigorous growth brought by the digital economy with the world.

Celebrating the Asian Games spirit, Alipay+ partners across Asia including Dana (Indonesia), GCash (the Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China) and MPay (Macao SAR, China) are actively engaging their users to take part in the global digital torch relay for the Asian Games. The campaign helped pass the digital flame of the Games across 45 Asian countries and regions.

As the world’s leading one-stop payment and lifestyle service platform, Alipay provides a broad range of technology services for the Asian Games’ outreach to global fans. Volunteers of the company’s Blue Vest program, known for its role in China’s financial literacy campaigns, as well as Ant Group’s staff from China and abroad are also actively volunteering across the Games’ venues and the city of Hangzhou.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230811986033/en/