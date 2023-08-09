Sony Pictures Networks India and Royal Rajasthan Foundation Encourage Women to #KhulKeBolo With Their New Mental Health Campaign

Sony Pictures Networks India and Royal Rajasthan Foundation hosted a panel discussion with Sonali Kulkarni – actor and campaign ambassador, Kamalika Guha Thakurta – Actor, Founder of Artscape; Dr Akanksha Rathi Maheshwari – Consultant Psychiatrist, Bombay Hospital; Dr Priyanka Mahajan – Consultant Neuro Psychiatrist, Masina Hospital, Diksha Sekhri – Architect (Community Impact), Royal Rajasthan Foundation, along with Manu Wadhwa – CHRO, SPNI and Ranjit Barthakur – Chairperson, Royal Rajasthan Foundation to put the spotlight on the challenges faced by women to speak freely



​Championing the cause of mental health awareness among its Indian audiences, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) have come together to launch the #KhulKeBolo campaign. The campaign film features Sonali Kulkarni, who spotlights women’s lives and experiences from all spectrums of society, highlighting the mental health challenges faced and the need for awareness to deal with them. The campaign launch saw in attendance people from different walks of life like Kamalika Guha Thakurta – Actor and Founder of Artscape, Dr. Akanksha Rathi Maheshwari – Consultant Psychiatrist, Bombay Hospital; Dr. Priyanka Mahajan – Consultant Neuro Psychiatrist, Masina Hospital, Diksha Sekhri – Architect (Community Impact), Royal Rajasthan Foundation along with Manu Wadhwa – CHRO, SPNI and Ranjit Barthakur – Chairperson, Royal Rajasthan Foundation, accompanied by campaign ambassador Sonali Kulkarni, who was part of an engaging panel discussion around the importance of speaking up and being heard.



Women in India often experience unique social, cultural, and economic factors that can significantly impact their mental well-being. One of the key factors affecting women’s mental health in India is gender inequality. According to experts, there is also a stark shortage of mental health professionals in the country, with less than 1% of the country’s total health budget being allocated for mental health wellness, creating a treatment gap of 70-80%. These factors, coupled with the stigmatisation in society around the topic and the lack of access to mental health infrastructure, have continued to be a challenge for women from various walks of life in the country.



A study conducted by RRF to understand the mental health requirements of female cricketers in India concluded that 71% of adolescent girls and 76% of women find it difficult to ask for help when needed. The campaign #KhulKeBolo is an attempt by SPNI and RRF to create a safe space for such women to speak up and seek the help and support they need without hesitation.