Karma Capital Strengthens Product Lineup with Introduction of New Benchmark Aware Strategy, Magnolia

Karma Capital Magnolia (KCM)

At Karma, we deploy an early-cycle investing strategy across all our products. The core principle is to identify firms poised for growth and are available at a reasonable price. Magnolia is designed to be a concentrated basket of 20-25 stocks backed with strong research, leading a portfolio having high active share. The strategy allows us to cater to a differentiated set of investors seeking greater returns in the long run.”