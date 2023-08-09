Chef Galdwin Antony, a Culinary Master in the Making

Chef Galdwin Antony, a visionary culinary expert with over 25 years of experience in the hotel industry, has been making waves in the world of progressive modern Indian cuisines. Renowned for his versatility, sheer passion, and innovative culinary creations, Chef Gladwin’s journey from a bell boy in 1998 to becoming a highly acclaimed Michelin rated Executive Chef and now a culinary consultant has been nothing short of remarkable.

Chef Gladwin’s culinary brilliance truly shone when he served as the head chef at Saffron Lounge in Doha, curated by the acclaimed Michelin star Chef, Vineet Bhatia. His commitment to pushing the boundaries of Indian cuisine and infusing it with a modern twist garnered much acclaim and appreciation from both diners and critics.

One of the most noteworthy highlights of Chef Gladwin Antony’s career is his association with India’s first Museum restaurant Ember in Kerala India. As the head chef of this groundbreaking establishment, he played a pivotal role in creating a unique dining experience that blended the rich heritage of Indian culture with the art of fine dining. This visionary concept elevated the appreciation of Indian cuisine to new heights, and Chef Gladwin’s contribution was instrumental in its success.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have been part of this extraordinary culinary journey,” said Chef Gladwin Antony. “Working at India’s first Museum restaurant allowed me to explore the depths of our cultural heritage and present it through a culinary lens. It was a privilege to bring such a novel concept to life.”

Throughout his career, Chef Gladwin has been at the forefront of culinary innovation, introducing a fresh perspective to traditional Indian dishes. His culinary creations include modernized Galouti kebabs, innovative Kochi fried chicken, delectable cheese samosa chaat, mouthwatering Konkan lobster, and indulgent pistachio cream pudding, among many other exquisite delights.

Currently, Chef Gladwin Antony continues to inspire and nurture the culinary talents of others as the culinary consultant at Cuisine Masters, where he plays a vital role in mentoring and shaping numerous food ventures across the country.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chef Gladwin has demonstrated exceptional expertise in various capacities, including operations, administration, guest relations, and kitchen management. His dedication to excellence has earned him accolades and honors, including a Gold Medal at Salon Culinaire and the Best Trainer award at Le Meridien Kochi in 2015. In 2017, TripAdvisor recognized his exceptional service with the prestigious Service Excellence Award.