Batik Air Launches New Flight Route from Chennai

Traveling with Batik Air is a unique experience for passengers from Tamil Nadu as they start to feel the essence of Indonesia from the moment they step on board. Indonesian hospitality is reflected in the warm smiles of the cabin crew, who serve with utmost care, and the Indonesian culture shines through the graceful “kebaya” uniforms and batik motifs worn by the flight attendants. With Airbus 320-200 and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, Batik Air offers an unforgettable experience in both business and economy class.

The relationship between Little India in Medan and India is not only based on ethnic origins and historical immigration but also involves cultural exchanges and family ties. Many Indians in Medan maintain close relationships with their families in India, and vice versa, many Indians from India visit or stay temporarily in Medan.

Travelers and businessmen from South India, especially Tamil Nadu, now have broader and closer opportunities to explore several world-renowned cities in Indonesia, such as Medan, Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, Labuan Bajo, and other fascinating destinations.



Batik Air (flight code ID), a member of Lion Air Group, announces the opening of a new route connecting Chennai directly to Medan through Kualanamu International Airport (KNO). It also connects directly to Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo. The inaugural flight is scheduled for August 11, 2023.

Route Flight Number Schedule Time Departure Schedule Time Arrival Chennai (MAA) – Kualanamu (KNO) ID-6021 23.10 IST 04.00 WIB Kualanamu (KNO) – Bali (DPS) ID-6972 08.15 WIB 12.35 WITA Bali (DPS) – Kualanamu (KNO) ID-6973 13.40 WITA 16.25 WIB Kualanamu (KNO) – Chennai (MAA) ID-6020 19.55 WIB 21.45 IST

Note: Time difference, Kualanamu (GMT+ 07); Chennai – India Standard Time (GMT+ 05.30); and Bali (GMT+ 08)



With this direct flight, Tamil Nadu, as a major city and the capital of the state, Chennai, creates better connectivity with Medan, Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo, making it easier to interact, do business, and travel.



Make the dreams come true! Visit and witness the bond between India and Indonesia firsthand.

Flying with Batik Air is a unique experience for Tamil Nadu passengers as they immerse themselves in the Indonesian ambiance right from the moment they step on board. Indonesian hospitality shines through the warm smiles of the cabin crew, serving with utmost care. Not only that but Indonesian culture is also reflected in the graceful kebaya uniforms and batik motifs worn by the flight attendants. The name ‘Batik Air’ itself is a pride of Indonesia, renowned worldwide for its beautiful batik. Utilizing Airbus 320-200 and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, Batik Air offers an unforgettable experience in both business and economy class for its passengers.



MEDAN. Little India in Medan, known as “Kampung India Kecil,” is a neighborhood in the city of Medan, North Sumatra, with a special connection to India. The Indian community hub in Medan offers various religious and trade facilities for those of Islamic and Hindu faiths. Interestingly, while preserving Indian traditions and culture, this village celebrates various Indian festivals and celebrations with enthusiasm and joy. Additionally, its ties with India involve cultural exchanges and family bonds, making it an enticing place for visitors to experience the warmth and beauty of Indian culture in the heart of Indonesia.



BALI. Bali shares many cultural similarities with India, especially in spiritual and religious aspects. Hinduism is the predominant religion in Bali, and Balinese people follow the same Hindu traditions and ceremonies as in India. The affinity in religious traditions becomes a significant attraction for many Indians seeking to experience the spiritual and familiar cultural atmosphere in Bali.



YOGYAKARTA. Candi Prambanan, the “maha karya” (magnificent masterpiece) of Hinduism in Indonesia, portrays the allure and grandeur of ancient times. The greatness of this temple complex demonstrates the strong connection between Yogyakarta and ancient India, surpassing the boundaries of time, and bringing harmony in religion and belief. Going back in time, maritime trade routes connected Yogyakarta and India, creating an inseparable historical bond. Over centuries, cultural exchanges and thriving life enriched the Nusantara (archipelago) with Indian religious, artistic, and linguistic influences.



JAKARTA. The relationship between Tamil Nadu, India, and Jakarta, Indonesia, is a close bilateral relationship, encompassing cultural, economic, and political exchanges between the two regions, with strong Indian cultural influence in Indonesia, Indian festival celebrations in Jakarta, potential economic cooperation, and official government visits as essential evidence of this significant relationship.



Lombok, Labuan Bajo, and other cities have become some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting tourists from all around the globe, including India. Their natural beauty, stunning beaches, magnificent temples (Pura), and rich culture make them appealing to those seeking a unique and memorable holiday experience.



Tamil Nadu and Indonesia have strong ties in various fields, engaging in trade and facilitating significant economic exchanges. Moreover, cultural and linguistic diversity further strengthens the close bond between the two regions, while academic cooperation and student exchanges enrich the education sector. Diplomacy and government delegation visits also demonstrate the enduring bilateral relationship in various aspects.



*)For this statement, media colleagues may use quotes from Corporate Communications Strategic of Batik Air, Danang Mandala Prihantoro