Asia’s Largest HR and WorkTech Initiative, People Matters TechHR India 2023 Explores the Art of the Possible for People and Work

Asia’s largest HR and Work Tech conference, People Matters TechHR India Conference 2023 roared back into action this August on 3rd and 4th. Diving deep into the headwinds of our time in an uncertain world, this year’s conference was themed ‘Art of The Possible’ which focused on architecting an inclusive space to break away from outdated modes of thinking to devise newer ways of intersecting business, technology and leadership for greater impact. But most of all, it was designed to help the community discover answers to the most pertinent organisational challenges.TechHR India 2023, held at Leela Ambience Gurugram, hosted 2,500 HR, Technology and Business leaders and featured 160 speakers including luminaries such asandrenowned domain experts such as, Co-Founder & Principal, The RBL Group and Rensis Likert Professor, Ross School of Business along with, Author and Chief Innovation Officer, Manpower Group; prominent business leaders such as, former CEO HCL & Founder & Chairman, Sampark Foundation and, MD, Titan Company and distinguished HR leaders. With over 112 partners, including Presenting Partnerand Powered by Partnersand, TechHR India unveiled the latest solutions to recalibrate our approach to business and talent management, manage risks, optimise competitive advantage and ultimately, reimagine the future of people and work.“It has been my pleasure to invite leaders for the 10th edition ofto reflect upon the art of the possible, as we design for the unconventional times, to step into the future and act decisively and courageously to look beyond the exigencies of our present times. For us, the journey began 14 years ago to rejuvenate, reflect and discover groundbreaking strategies, trends and technological advancement with our community to design a new narrative on what’s possible on the people and work front,” said”I thoroughly enjoyed a stimulating conversation with Ester Martinez at the People Matters TechHR Conference in Gurgaon. It was an overflowing hall, with dozens of people standing in the aisles“No one doubts that people matter even more in a high tech world. This TechHR conference shared remarkable insights about how HR can deliver value to all stakeholders inside (employees) and outside (customers, investors, and communities). HR is no longer about “HR”, but about creating value for stakeholders through human capability,”on the impact of TechHR 2023.

With renowned mentors and investors such as Hidekazu Ito, Managing Director of Mynavi Solutions India and Sajith Pai, Venture Capitalist at Blume Ventures, among others, 37 startups engaged in personalised sessions, receiving invaluable guidance to fine-tune their business strategies.



“People Matters TechHR conference keeps becoming bigger and bolder every year. The biggest platform for the People and Work industry is carefully stitched with best-in-class actionable content that every CHRO and business leader can benefit from. The Startup Progra is a great opportunity to explore and engage in new innovative solutions in the HR and WorkTech space in India,” shared Hidekazu Ito, MD, Mynavi Solutions India.



Over the two-day conference, leaders deep dived into experiential learning masterclasses such as Systemic Constellation, Drum Circle, Lego Serious Play and Jimbo Clark’s Box Breakthrough Challenge to build upon creative thinking, problem solving skills, uncover hidden patterns and support conflict resolution.



“It’s been half a decade long association of Keka with People Matters, and every year we see growth in not just the size of the conference but also of the HR community. We are proud to be the Presenting Partner of this well-led thought process of Ester and her team,” shared Vijay Yalamanchili, CEO, Keka.