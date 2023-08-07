Union Minister Shri Narayan Rane Launches the SMEStreet-DealPlexus – Ek Nayi Udaan – MSME Influencers Forum 2023 in New Delhi

In the bid to motivate the potentially rich MSMEs for the successful chase of the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy target, Hon’ble Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane inaugurated the collaborative program of SMEStreet and DealPlexus – Ek Nayi Udaan – MSME Influencers Forum 2023 on 4th August 2023, at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.The event showcased theunder the theme of ‘Ek Nayi Udaan’On this occasion, felicitations were made to recognise MSME Influencers who have contributed towards the development of India’s MSME’s growth in their respective areas of expertise.Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan T Rane, launched the initiative through a video message and congratulated SMEStreet and DealPlexus for taking this initiative of contributing into MSMEs’ growth and he stated, “I congratulate SMEStreet and DealPlexus for their joint initiative of ‘Ek Nayi Udaan’ – MSME Influencers Forum 2023 as such initiatives shall bring great thrust to motivate MSMEs and build them towards a bigger and brighter tomorrow. Indian MSMEs in today’s time are experiencing a golden opportunity era. All they need to do is to focus on their core expertise and deliver their products and services with the best possible quality.”Ms Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME attended the event as Guest of Honor and shared an overview on MSME Minstry’s line of actions for MSME sector development in her special keynote address. In addition, Shri Ajay Thakur, Head BSE SME & Startups, BSE India had attended the event as Guest of Hounor. Shri Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20 India, was also invited as the Guest of honour for the evening. But due to some unavoidable commitments he shared his best wishes for MSME development and the initiative of Ek Nayi Udaan – MSME Influencers Forum 2023.The launch event witnessed close to 150 delegates including industry leaders, think tanks, and MSMEs under one roof and discussed the opportunities and potential for MSMEs.CA Deepak Maheshwari , Co-Founder DealPlexus commented, and said, “It’s important to understand that MSMEs play a crucial role in the growth and development of the economy, and their active participation is essential to achieve such ambitious goals. With this partnership with SMEStreet, we intend to create a much-needed platform which will educate and enable the MSME sector to be future-ready.”Dr Faiz Askari , Founder and Chief Editor of SMEStreet and Co-Founder of Vertical Business Media Pvt. Ltd. commented, “I am excited to be part of this entire journey, which is aimed to enable the MSME sector. Ek Nayi Udaan and MSME Influencers Forum 2023 shall become the platform for MSMEs to uplift their capabilities and enhance their contribution to the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy. DealPlexus’ multi-dimensional expertise for delivering business growth shall be a great enabler for Indian MSMEs.”

The Event witnessed great amount of knowledge sharing through multiple sessions including, a Power packed candid one-on-one Power talk session between Shri Ajay Thakur and Dr Faiz Askari showcasing the offerings of BSE India for Indian MSMEs.



There were two panel discussions on the topics of ‘Digital Transformation of MSMEs to drive USD 5 Trillion Economy for India’ and ‘New Age Credit Enablement for MSMEs to drive USD 5 Trillion Economy for India’. Eminent personalities and founders from the MSME ecosystem participated actively in the panel discussions, where very useful insights were shared.



The event was supported and sponsored by Weaddo– the business acceleration studio, Tally Solutions – India’s leading business management software solution company, which enables more than 2 million businesses worldwide. SGN Software – a leading technology consulting and software solutions company, The Office Pass – Coworking & Managed Offices company and Nutki Personalised luxury gifting company.