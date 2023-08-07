Kasmo Boosts Global Salesforce Practice with the Addition of New Senior Leaders

Kasmo, one of the leading Salesforce consulting and ISV partners, is delighted to announce the addition of two accomplished Salesforce Practice leaders, Kiran KM and Subba Reddy, to its global team. The strategic initiative reflects Kasmo’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its Salesforce practice and delivering exceptional services to its valued clients.Kiran KM takes on the role of Vice President and Global BU Head of Salesforce Practice at Kasmo, bringing with him more than 16 years of invaluable global experience in the Salesforce ecosystem. With a rich background in cloud-based CRM solutions, Kiran boasts a remarkable history of facilitating business transformation for clients across diverse industries. In his new capacity, Kiran’s primary objective is to establish a robust Salesforce industry clouds competency, catering to the needs of the growing Salesforce clientele in both India and global markets.“Embarking on this transformative journey with Kasmo presents an exhilarating opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking team spearheading innovation in delivering personalized Salesforce solutions. I am dedicated to empowering our exceptional consultants and leveraging my experience to catapult the success of our clients to unprecedented heights. I vow to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, enabling clients to achieve the results through trailblazing technologies,” said Kiran KM.Subba Reddy with 14 years of experience joins as the Director of Salesforce. Subba is an accomplished Salesforce Marketing Cloud Architect with a solid background in delivering multi-channel campaign management solutions to global clients. With a deep understanding of the Salesforce DX platform and its capabilities, Subba has played a pivotal role in assisting organizations to maximize their Salesforce investments.“Joining Kasmo’s growth journey as a Director of Salesforce fills me with excitement, as it offers an opportunity to foster enduring client partnerships. With its inherent power, Salesforce has consistently been a transformative platform, and at Kasmo, our objective is to unleash its full potential to drive success for businesses globally,” expressed Subba Reddy.Kiran KM and Subba Reddy’s inclusion coincides with the growing trend of businesses adopting Salesforce to streamline operations and embrace digital transformation. Kasmo’s commitment to nurturing top talent and being at the forefront of Salesforce implementation has earned the company recognition from industry experts. As a Salesforce partner, Kasmo remains dedicated to broadening its portfolio and ensuring clients achieve optimal returns on their Salesforce investments. The company takes pride in its team of 80+ Salesforce consultants, boasting over 120+ Salesforce certifications.Rajesh Pawar, the CEO of Kasmo, expressed excitement about welcoming Kiran KM and Subba Reddy to the team. He confidently stated that their expertise and innovative strategies will undoubtedly benefit the clients. Rajesh reaffirmed Kasmo’s ongoing commitment to investing in its Salesforce ecosystem, emphasizing the company’s dedication to delivering excellence in the Salesforce domain.Kasmo Inc. is a digital technology services consulting company headquartered in Dallas, USA, with a team of over 250+ professionals. Kasmo works with Global companies in the domains of Salesforce, Data, Analytics & AI, and Digital Engineering. Kasmo’s emphasis on a customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with its broad expertise and thought leadership, aids customers in their digital transformation journeys.

For more information, visit the website at www.kasmo.co.