HCLSoftware Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate AI-fueled Offerings

HCLSoftware, a leading software provider, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service into its software products. By combining HCLSoftware’s expertise in software development and AI with Microsoft’s AI technologies, the two companies aim to create a new generation of intelligent applications that can transform industries.

“Working together, we will combine our AI expertise to create AI-fueled offerings that will enable businesses to further automate and scale their processes and make informed decisions based on data-driven insights,” said Kaylan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

“The collaboration between HCLSoftware and Microsoft is a testament to how AI can be used to create innovative solutions that can help businesses become more productive,” said Ahmed Mazhari, President, Microsoft Asia. “HCLSoftware and Microsoft are paving the way for the next generation of intelligent applications that can transform the way businesses operate.”

HCLSoftware will infuse Microsoft’s AI technologies across HCLSoftware’s four clouds: Business Cloud, Hybrid Data Cloud, Create/Compose Cloud and Intelligent Automation Cloud, thus revolutionizing the way businesses create value for their customers. HCLSoftware also uses GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding tool that helps developers write high-quality code faster, reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and focus on more complex problem-solving challenges.