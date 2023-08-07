Avail the Home Loan Balance Transfer Facility on Bajaj Markets to Reduce EMIs





With a flexible tenure of up to 30 years, this facility also allows one to access and avail better repayment terms during the loan tenure. By availing



Here is the list of lending partners that provide the balance transfer facility.

Bajaj Markets , a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in collaboration with various lenders, offers access to the home loan balance transfer facility. Designed to ease the repayment burden, one can access offers from leading lenders completely online.With a flexible tenure of up to 30 years, this facility also allows one to access and avail better repayment terms during the loan tenure. By availing home loan balance transfer , borrowers can enjoy lower interest rates, thus reducing the overall cost of borrowing.Here is the list of lending partners that provide the balance transfer facility.

Our Partners Minimum Interest Rate Maximum Tenure Bajaj Housing Finance Limited 8.95% p.a. 30 Years PNB Housing Finance Limited 8.75% p.a. 30 Years ICICI Bank 8.75% p.a. 30 Years Union Bank of India 8.50% p.a. 30 Years LIC Housing Finance 8.65% p.a. 30 Years Shubham Housing Finance 10.90% p.a. 25 Years Shriram Housing Finance 11.50% p.a. 25 Years

Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.



Accessing this facility is a lot easier on Bajaj Markets, and one can avail special offers, based on their eligibility. One can also access other financial instruments and investment options on the digital platform, without any hassles. To get started, simply visit the official website or download the app.