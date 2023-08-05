Choose an Affordable Travel Loan from a Range of Options on Bajaj Markets

travel loan

on

Bajaj Markets

, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

One can get up to Rs. 50 Lakhs to fund

travel related

requirements like booking tickets, accommodation, visas, shopping and much more. Interested individuals can also use funds from a

travel loan

for sight-seeing packages, dining and more. There is no restriction placed on how one uses the loan amount.

Take a look at the lending partners of Bajaj Markets that offer travel loan

Those looking to finance their holidays or business trips can now get access to an instant