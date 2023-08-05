Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Choose an Affordable Travel Loan from a Range of Options on Bajaj Markets

By dssenthil Aug 5, 2023
Business Wire India

Those looking to finance their holidays or business trips can now get access to an instant travel loan on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.
 
One can get up to Rs. 50 Lakhs to fund travel related requirements like booking tickets, accommodation, visas, shopping and much more. Interested individuals can also use funds from a travel loan for sight-seeing packages, dining and more. There is no restriction placed on how one uses the loan amount.
 
Take a look at the lending partners of Bajaj Markets that offer travel loan.
 
Lending Partners Interest Rates
Bajaj Finance Limited 13.5% p.a. Onwards
Axis Bank 10.49% p.a. Onwards
PaySense Partners 14% p.a. Onwards
Fibe 14% p.a. Onwards
CASHe 30% p.a. Onwards
KreditBee 15% p.a. Onwards
SMFG India Credit 12% p.a. Onwards
Muthoot Finance 14.50% p.a. Onwards
YES BANK 10.99% p.a. Onwards
mPokket 24% p.a. Onwards
IIFL Finance 18% p.a. Onwards
InCred 21% p.a. Onwards
Upwards 1.5% p.m. Onwards
L&T Financial Services 11% p.a. Onwards
Finnable 15.95% p.a. Onwards
SmartCoin 24% p.a. Onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% p.a. Onwards
Privo 9.99% p.a. Onwards

 

Disclaimer: The rates mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender’s policies. 
 
By availing a travel loan on Bajaj Markets, one can enjoy these benefits:
 
  • Smooth online application process with minimal paperwork
  • Competitive interest rates
  • 100% transparency about the loan charges and fees
  • Flexible repayment tenure
  • Fast processing and speedy disbursal of funds
All these advantages make travel loan a viable option. One can apply for it on the Bajaj Markets website or app, where one can also get access to other types of loans and financial products.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Enhances Free Doorstep Banking Services for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Customers

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023
Uncategorized

Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023
Uncategorized

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, America’s Development Finance Institution, to Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV in Sri Lanka, for USD 553 Million

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Enhances Free Doorstep Banking Services for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Customers

Uncategorized

Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

Uncategorized

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, America’s Development Finance Institution, to Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV in Sri Lanka, for USD 553 Million

Uncategorized

Alphawave Semi Named One of Canada’s Enterprise–Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

%d bloggers like this: