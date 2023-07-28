Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Wipro on its share buyback

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Wipro Limited (Wipro) in relation to its recent buyback of equity shares, aggregating to INR 12,000 crore.of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Wipro Limited on the transaction. The transaction was led byPartner; with support fromAssociate; andAssociate.The buyback transaction involved acquisition of 26,96,62,921 (Twenty Six Crore Ninety Six Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Twenty One only) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/-, aggregating to INR 12,000 crores. The Buyback was conducted under the “tender offer” route.The Buyback was approved by the board of directors of Wipro Limited on April 27, 2023 and payment of consideration was made on July 05, 2023.