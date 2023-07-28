Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Wipro on its share buyback

By dssenthil Jul 28, 2023
Business Wire IndiaCyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Wipro Limited (Wipro) in relation to its recent buyback of equity shares, aggregating to INR 12,000 crore.
 
The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Wipro Limited on the transaction. The transaction was led by Aditya Prasad Partner; with support from Rohit Maheshwary, Associate; and Ipkshita Singh, Associate.
 
The buyback transaction involved acquisition of 26,96,62,921 (Twenty Six Crore Ninety Six Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Twenty One only) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/-, aggregating to INR 12,000 crores. The Buyback was conducted under the “tender offer” route.
 
The Buyback was approved by the board of directors of Wipro Limited on April 27th, 2023 and payment of consideration was made on July 05, 2023.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

IDFC FIRST Bank Q2 FY24 Profit After Tax up 35 Percent YoY at Rs. 751 Crore

dssenthil Oct 28, 2023
Uncategorized

Tecnotree Welcomes Investment Interest from The Royal Front Investments Group

dssenthil Oct 28, 2023
Uncategorized

Visual Aids Center Introduces Delhi’s First-Ever AI-Enabled Robotic Laser Vision Correction in New Delhi

dssenthil Oct 27, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

IDFC FIRST Bank Q2 FY24 Profit After Tax up 35 Percent YoY at Rs. 751 Crore

Uncategorized

Tecnotree Welcomes Investment Interest from The Royal Front Investments Group

Uncategorized

Visual Aids Center Introduces Delhi’s First-Ever AI-Enabled Robotic Laser Vision Correction in New Delhi

Uncategorized

1337 Emerges from Stealth with $4M to Build an Ecosystem of AI-driven Micro Influencers

%d bloggers like this: