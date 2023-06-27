Tata Motors Finance Elevates and Simplifies Digital Lending Capabilities with Fiserv

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), one of India’s leading automotive financiers, is fortifying its digital lending capabilities and enabling top-notch customer experiences through a new partnership with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

To advance its digital strategy and keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations, Tata Motors Finance has implemented FirstVision™ from Fiserv, a microservices-based platform-as-a-service with a set of APIs that supports orchestration of the digital user experience.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Fiserv to unlock avenues for innovative last-mile service offerings for our key customers,” said Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance. “The integration with FirstVision empowers us to offer on-tap digital finance solutions to commercial vehicle operators, covering their operating expenses like fuel, payroll and taxes, lubricants, tolls, insurance, spare parts, repairs, and tyres. Furthermore, the cutting-edge tech platform will help us introduce bespoke new age digital products that solve dynamic cash flow requirements of the logistics industry.”

The flexible architecture, scalability, and open APIs of FirstVision will enable Tata Motors Finance to easily and cost efficiently develop and launch new products to the market. Comprehensive features like customer management, seamless lending, collections modules, and rewards capabilities will streamline the company’s digital operations and enhance customer experiences while helping to ensure compliance requirements are met.

“Financial institutions in India remain at the leading edge of digital transformation, and the right combination of capability, infrastructure, personnel and security enables them to adapt, differentiate and operate more efficiently while providing a transformative experience to customers,” said Ivo Distelbrink, executive vice president and head of Asia Pacific at Fiserv. “Our partnership with Tata Motors Finance underscores the reach of digital transformation in India, driving financial inclusion at scale with the latest global technology.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com/en-in.

About Tata Motors Finance Limited

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 350+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers’ sales outlets. TMFL’s business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

