OrthoLite Taps Vikash Bajargyan as General Manager of OrthoLite India

OrthoLite®, the global leader of branded, high-performance, comfort footwear solutions, announces Vikash Bajargyan as the new General Manager of OrthoLite India (OIN). In his new position, Bajargyan will manage overall operations at OIN, which will include leading manufacturing and business development, as well as establishing and managing relationships with brands and Tier 1 factory partners.

Bajargyan joins OrthoLite with 18 years of experience in the footwear industry in India. Most recently, he worked at Coats Group as the sales and marketing director, leading the team and growing the Coats Footwear division across all of India and Bangladesh. Prior to Coats, Bajargyan spent six years working at Texon in Chennai, where he served as the director of global business development. He has a proven track record as a supply chain expert and team leader.

“With his background and expertise, Vikash is the ideal leader to help us reach new business opportunities in this important region,” said Glenn Barrett, Founder and CEO of OrthoLite. “India is a thriving market both for the domestic consumer market and the export market with tremendous potential for OIN. Vikash joins OIN with an established network within the footwear industry, which will help expand our local reach within India to all domestic brand partners and local liaison offices for international brands.”

OrthoLite India, located in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, is the most recent addition to OrthoLite’s portfolio of vertically integrated, global facilities. OrthoLite India opened its doors in June 2021 and is now fully operational, ready to further expand local capacities to meet the needs of OrthoLite’s brand partners. Located in the hub of Indian footwear manufacturing, OIN is positioned to increase speed to market and supply chain reliability for OrthoLite’s partners.

OIN is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that catalyzes local-for-local production and service, while also ensuring an important layer of risk mitigation to OrthoLite’s 500+ worldwide brand partners, as well as India’s leading domestic brands.

Sixty-six of OrthoLite’s 500+ global brand partners produce in India, and the region represents part of OrthoLite’s global production strategy to align its factories and provide efficient and exemplary service directly to local partners and T1s.

Like all of OrthoLite’s vertically-integrated, global manufacturing facilities, OrthoLite India brings consistency and capacity and delivers on the company-wide values of quality, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

About OrthoLite®

OrthoLite is the world’s leading supplier of open-cell foam technology, and the innovator and creator of OrthoLite Cirql™, the patented, revolutionary alternative to conventional plastics that provides footwear brands and their factory partners with the most sustainable, circular choice in materials. OrthoLite’s innovative footwear solutions are available to brands that share a vision for the future of sustainable footwear. Currently OrthoLite is found in more than 550 million shoes across all categories each year from brands such as Adidas, Altra, Asics, Brooks, Clarks, Converse, Danner, ECCO, Fendi, HOKA, Hugo Boss, Justin, New Balance, On, Reebok, Rothy’s, Salomon, Skechers, The North Face, Timberland, Toms, Under Armour, and Vans.

OrthoLite has a long-standing history of meaningful partnerships and sponsorships that demonstrate a dedicated commitment to supporting its customers, consumers, brand partners and the footwear industry. OrthoLite is the Official Insole sponsor of the New York Yankees, and strong supporter of the Two Ten Foundation. Stay up to date with company news by visiting OrthoLite.com and OrthoLiteCirql.com, and following OrthoLite on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To learn more about the benefits of OrthoLite, visit www.ortholite.com.

