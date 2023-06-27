On World MSME Day 2023, SMEStreet and DealPlexus Announce Strategic Collaboration to Empower Indian MSMEs

On World MSME Day 2023, SMEStreet, a prominent MSME-focused media platform, and DealPlexus , India’s most innovative hub for financial services, have announced a strategic collaboration. This collaboration aims to provide proactive support for growth-seeking MSMEs and startups in India, fostering their education and empowerment through digital and offline mediums.

The joint initiative of SMEStreet MSME Influencers Forum is also introduced as part of this collaboration to enhance the role of Indian MSMEs in achieving the ambitious target of a 5 Trillion Dollar economy.

The collaboration between SMEStreet and DealPlexus envisions proactive initiatives for MSME education and engagement. These initiatives will focus on various aspects of MSMEs, shedding light on the opportunities for growth and development. By leveraging digital and offline mediums, the collaboration aims to equip MSMEs with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in a dynamic business landscape.

Empowering MSMEs through DealPlexus

DealPlexus, a groundbreaking platform revolutionising the world of finance, is set to disrupt the way finance professionals serve their clients. From chartered accountants and wealth advisors to investment bankers and independent financial advisors, all will find their power amplified on this innovative platform. Dealplexus helps in expanding their offerings, enhancing their professional experience, growing their network, and adding to their earnings while collaborating with like-minded professionals.

SMEStreet: Empowering the MSME Sector Since 2014

SMEStreet, India’s leading MSME and startup-focused media platform and knowledge-oriented business ecosystem, has been serving the sector since 2014. With its extensive experience and industry expertise, SMEStreet has been instrumental in connecting MSMEs with industry experts, policymakers, and influencers. Through its platform, SMEStreet facilitates business growth and development by providing valuable insights, news, and resources tailored to the needs of MSMEs.

The Role of DealPlexus as a Partner

DealPlexus, as a knowledge partner for SMEStreet MSME Influencers Forum, is dedicated to educating, empowering, and working closely with entrepreneurs aspiring to take their businesses to the next level. By leveraging its innovative platform and collaborative network, DealPlexus aims to not only equip MSMEs with the knowledge and guidance to effectively pursue growth opportunities but will also help in offering various financial products and offerings like innovative financing solutions, digital transformation and strategic advisory, among others. The collaboration between SMEStreet and DealPlexus will enable MSMEs and startups to access valuable resources and support for their entrepreneurial journey.

Insight from the Founders

Mr. Deepak Maheshwari, Co-Founder of DealPlexus.com and Jindagi Live group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He stated, “Today, MSMEs and startups in India are at a crucial threshold of potential rich economic growth. This collaboration shall provide guidance and a roadmap for MSMEs pursuing growth opportunities. We are delighted to partner with SMEStreet on this journey to empower the MSME sector.”

Dr Faiz Askari, Founder of SMEStreet, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, commenting, “We are thrilled to be associated with DealPlexus as a strategic partner. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for Indian MSMEs. With the right knowledge support, MSMEs can capitalize on the opportunities available in today’s opportunity-rich environment. This collaboration will bring great empowerment, and at SMEStreet, we eagerly look forward to it.”

The MSME Influencers Forum and Future Activities

The MSME Influencers Forum is one of the initial activities resulting from this mega-strategic partnership. Alongside this forum, several other activities are planned to foster MSME and startup development in the country. These initiatives will provide a nurturing environment for MSMEs and startups, equipping them with the necessary tools and insights to thrive in a competitive business landscape.

Capitalizing on Investment Opportunities

Investors seeking to capitalize on India’s thriving MSME sector can take advantage of the growth opportunities presented by this collaboration. With SMEStreet and DealPlexus working together, MSMEs and startups will gain access to a wealth of resources, support, and networks, making them attractive investment prospects. For more information on this collaboration and potential investment opportunities, please visit https://DealPlexus.com.

To Sum it all Up

The strategic collaboration between SMEStreet and DealPlexus marks a significant milestone in empowering MSMEs and startups in India. By providing proactive support, education, and engagement opportunities, this collaboration aims to equip MSMEs with the knowledge and resources needed to pursue growth and contribute to the ambitious goal of a 5 Trillion Dollar economy. Through their joint initiatives, SMEStreet and DealPlexus are set to empower the Indian MSME and startup sector and create a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurial success.