Mouser Electronics Opens Second Customer Service and Support Center in India

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce a new customer service and support center in Pune, India. The new office in India underscores Mouser’s steadfast dedication to serving the world’s top design engineers and buyers with the highest degree of customer service and technical support. The new support center is in addition to the existing primary office location in the southern city of Bangalore.

Mouser’s new customer service and support center in Pune, India, will be an important contribution to India’s vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited about this significant expansion and see our local presence as an important contribution to India’s vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing,” said Raju Shah, Mouser’s Head of India Operations and Senior Vice President of Information Services. “We look forward to better serving our customers in India with best-in-class local service and fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies from our 1,200+ manufacturer partners.”

Mouser has placed a continued emphasis on providing excellent customer service and technical support. With its global corporate headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas, Mouser has a total of 12 support locations across the Asia/Pacific region to provide specialized customer support in the customer’s local language and culture – an approach it calls “glocal.”

The global e-commerce distributor is always searching for automated solutions to streamline its performance and ensure accurate and fast service to its customers. The dedication to continuous improvement of the Mouser website paired with local service and technical support offered via phone, email, and live webchat, ensures a great experience for engineers and buyers wherever they are in the world. Along with customer service, the new Mouser Pune office contains other departments, including Internet Business and Information Service staff members to provide global support operations for multiple departments.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

