Startek Wins the 2023 People’s Choice Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, was named a winner of a People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. Startek Agent AI was recognized in the Learning/Workforce Development Solution category.

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 41,000 votes were cast in people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting.

“We are honored to receive the People’s Choice Stevie® Award. Our dedication to creating memorable, personalized experiences brings brands worldwide closer to their customers. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to pioneering new technologies and innovative solutions that precisely cater to our clients’ needs,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek. “Congratulations to all the Startek team members who played a pivotal role in bringing the Startek Agent AI to life and earning the prestigious People’s Choice Award.”

Startek Agent AI is a modular platform designed to deliver measurable benefits for both agents and customers. Comprising three connected solutions, Startek AI Coach, Startek Gamification and Startek Knowledge Management, Startek Agent AI utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer agents real-time guidance and insights, enhancing the employee experience (EX) and empowering them to deliver personalized customer experiences that ensure a superior CX.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

