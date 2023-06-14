Armis Chosen as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced its partnership with cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN). Armis brings the power of its Asset Intelligence & Security Platform to WIN so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows.

The WIN platform enables Wiz and Armis to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues and configuration findings. Mutual customers of Armis and Wiz will receive the following benefits:

The ability to correlate security and vulnerability aspects with assets, enabling customers to see the full extent of their environment in Armis – physical, virtual and cloud.

Retrieve detailed information in the Armis console on cloud resources and assets that are seen by Wiz.

Enrichment of existing Armis devices with data exposed by Wiz, including information about types of assets, models, operating systems and more.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

“We’re proud to partner with Wiz and combine our respective areas of expertise to deliver an enhanced solution that better protects global organizations and governments from cybersecurity risks,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-founder of Armis. “As a cybersecurity community, we are better together when it comes to defending against the increasingly sophisticated attacks of malicious actors. Today there are more connected assets than ever which has created a bigger attack surface heavily targeted by attackers. WIN and the benefits derived from this program’s partnerships will help organizations protect themselves better as attacks continue to increase.”

“A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency,” said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. “That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Armis are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Armis on board for this launch.”

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Armis in WIN.

The Armis Asset Intelligence Platform provides unified asset visibility and security across all asset types, including information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), internet of medical things (IoMT), cloud, and cellular-IoT — both managed and unmanaged. Delivered as an agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Armis seamlessly integrates with existing IT and security stacks to quickly deliver the contextual intelligence needed for improving an organization’s security posture, without disrupting current operations or workflows. Armis helps customers protect against unseen operational and cyber risks, increase efficiencies, optimize use of resources, and safely innovate with new technologies to grow their business.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

