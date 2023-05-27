Sims Limited Achieves Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 Recognition

Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, has been named to the Financial Times 2023 Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list for the second time. Sims Limited was one of 275 companies on the prestigious list, which highlights companies that have made genuine greenhouse gas emissions reductions relative to their revenues over a five-year period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005346/en/

FT-Statista Climate Leaders 2023 logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the second consecutive year, Financial Times and Statista examined publicly available disclosures of more than 2,000 companies in the Asia-Pacific region to compile the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list. The list is comprised of companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2016 and 2021 – that is, their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue – and made further climate-related commitments (such as CDP disclosure scores and transparency on Scope 3 emissions).

“As a company whose purpose is to create a world without waste to preserve our planet, it is humbling to be recognised for our climate achievements and efforts to reduce emissions within our operations,” said Alistair Field, chief executive officer and managing director at Sims Limited. “We truly believe that strong climate action is essential to creating the world we all want to live in and leave for future generations, so we take our role in this process very seriously.”

Moving toward renewable electricity is a critical component of Sims Limited’s decarbonisation plans, and this past year, the company accelerated its carbon neutrality target by 12 years, demonstrating their commitment to decarbonising their own operations. In 2023, Sims Limited’s North America businesses joined their businesses in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, and Europe in supporting 100 percent renewable electricity.

The company, which is a signatory of the Global Agreement on Climate Policy Engagement, also ranked 14th on the 2023 Corporate Knights Global 100 List of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies and placed in the top 100 of the As You Sow 2023 Carbon Clean200 list.

Sims Limited’s Sustainability Report contains more information on the company’s decarbonisation efforts and achievements and the social, environmental, and economic value it creates. For a full accounting of the 2023 Climate Asia-Pacific List, visit https://www.ft.com/reports/asia-pacific-climate-leaders.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs almost 5,000 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments, and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

About Financial Times Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific List

The Financial Times Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list was published for the first time in 2022. The research was conducted by Statista, an independent consultancy, who reviewed reported emissions data for over 2,000 companies that are headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region. To be featured on the list, companies needed to have made reductions on scope 1 and 2 emissions between 2015 and 2020, relative to revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005346/en/