AuthBridge Launches Fintelle to Bring Financial Intelligence to New-Age Financial Services Companies

Fintelle offers solutions across financial services, including Identity Verification, Total KYC Solutions, Digital Platforms, Decision Analytics and Alternate Data Services

Fintelle is driven by Pratyush Chandramadhur, Chief Business Officer, AuthBridge. Pratyush is an industry veteran with 20 years of rich experience in financial services, Data & Information companies. He has held leadership roles across Risk & Fraud Management, Product Management, Decision Analytics and Business Development.

Fintelle is supported by NASSCOM-recognised, AI-powered Digital KYC technology

AuthBridge, India’s leading authentication technology company, launches Fintelle, their Financial Intelligence brand covering Total KYC Solutions, Digital Customer Onboarding, and Fraud and Identity Management for financial services. Fintelle brings cutting-edge Authentication Technology, Alternate Data services and Digital Solutions for the lending ecosystem, including new-age banks, NBFCs, Fintechs, Insurance and E-Commerce companies. Fintelle is powered by NASSCOM-certified AI capabilities and an analytical engine that has the potential to onboard up to 1 million+ customers every day.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO, AuthBridge said, “Over the years, we have delivered BFSI-focused digital solutions covering the entire customer lifecycle for over 120+ clients. Consequently, our supporting tech and data engines are inbuilt with a deep understanding of the regulatory framework in India. With pandemic-led digital disruption creating wider regulatory acceptance and a better operating environment overall; it was time that we channelised our experience into an offering exclusive to the BFSI segment. Fintelle is a brand that understands the new financial landscape and offers end-to-end solutions to cater to the new challenges.”

Fintelle is built on top of a robust tech stack focused on real-time results, speed, scalability, compliance, and enhanced customer experience. The solutions offered by Fintelle use technologies like image analytics, optical character recognition (OCR), face match, video liveness detection and digital address verification and digital signatures to facilitate contactless and paperless onboarding during account opening, lending, underwriting, agent onboarding and customer management. Fintelle’s Video KYC and Digital KYC solutions can lead to up to 70% savings in operational costs and up to 90% in operational time. Its industry-first Digital Address Verification solution verifies the identity and address of an individual in near real time using advanced analytical tools and APIs. The Digital Document Transaction Management Platform offered by Fintelle is equipped with various digital signature options and leads to 10X faster document preparation and signing.

Elaborating on the defining edge for the new brand, Pratyush Chandramadhur, Chief Business Officer, AuthBridge said, “Fintelle brings a sharp focus to build the blueprint of digital solutions needed for financial services to get back to growth. We are uniquely positioned to support financial services with our deep understanding of the domain and exposure to cutting-edge Authentication Technology and Alternate Data services. In addition to Alternate Data, solutions like Decision Analytics and Digital platforms support financial institutions to seize broader business benefits within the ever-evolving regulatory framework, especially in a post-pandemic world. Fintelle brings a sharp understanding of KYC guidelines, execution of various customer journeys and seamless digital onboarding together at one place.”

For more information, visit: https://fintelle.com/

