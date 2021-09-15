Trividia Health Announces Jonathan Chapman as President and Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire India

Trividia Health, Inc., a leading supplier of blood glucose monitoring systems, announced today that Jonathan Chapman has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chapman succeeds Scott Verner in the role.

Mr. Chapman brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry, with an accomplished track record of driving growth, developing strategic alliances, launching products globally, and optimizing business operations.

In addition to his newly assumed responsibilities at Trividia Health, Mr. Chapman will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of PTS Diagnostics, Inc.

“Jonathan has proven himself as the right leader for PTS Diagnostics and is the right leader for Trividia,” said Shaobo Li, Chairman of the Board at both Trividia Health and PTS Diagnostics. “Jonathan’s extensive background in successfully running medical device companies and his business development skills will help both organizations to reach the next level of growth and evolution. Jonathan is a results-oriented, dynamic, and innovative business leader. I am confident he has the right track record, commitment, vision and judgment to lead Trividia and PTS Diagnostics.”

“I’m honored to join the Trividia team as President and CEO. This organization has a long history of leadership within the healthcare industry as a provider of accurate, accessible, and affordable point-of-care solutions for the management of diabetes,” said Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO of Trividia Health and PTS Diagnostics. “I look forward to working with my colleagues at Trividia. With their support, focus on customers and continuing dedication, we will build on Trividia’s legacy of bringing leading innovation to patients across the globe.”

Mr. Chapman received a Bachelor of Arts from Sheffield University UK, LLM Commercial and Corporate Law from University of London (SOAS) and LLM Health Law from Hamline Law School, St. Paul, MN. Trividia is confident that his international experience will be immensely valuable when leading the organization across global markets.

Trividia Health, Inc., is a global health and wellness company with over 30 years experience in the industry. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Trividia is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced performance products for people and pets with diabetes. With products sold under the TRUE brand, store brand labels and Healthy Tracks for Pets, the company is the exclusive partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose monitoring and health and wellness solutions for the world’s leading retail pharmacies, distributors and mail service providers. For more information, please visit: www.TrividiaHealth.com.

