Consumer Tech’s Poster Boy- Apple, Uses Saregama’s Dum Maro Dum for Its 2021 Product Launch

Business Wire IndiaWitnessing tech-enthusiasts and novices from every nook and corner of the world, global technology manufacturer- Apple’s launch events grab a significant number of eyeballs year after year. Nonetheless, as the tech giant launched its iPhone 13 range of smartphones, the new series was not the only novelty which struck the audience’s attention. Bollywood fans could not help but gush over RD Burman’s 1971 masterpiece- Dum Maro Dum, playing in the background of the launch advertisement.

From the carefully curated music portfolio of one of India’s oldest record-label Saregama, Dum Maro Dum made a surprising entry at the start of the iPhone 13’s promotional video, “Work All Day”, song by the artist Footsie. The iconic guitar riff was recognized by the audience in a heartbeat. Played for the second time during an Apple event, the quintessential audio was also picked up during the company’s CEO Tim Cook’s arrival before presenting the product line-up.

It’s not surprising, that this is not the first time this youth anthem of the 1970s has spread its influence beyond borders. The transfixing, almost hypnotic notes of this marvel have inspired one too many bands on their soul-searching journeys to India.

Picking up on Indian music’s global recognition, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “Indian music is moving beyond capturing the imagination of its home-audience. The fact Apple used a 50-year-old Saregama melody for its product launch, proves that this music has arrived at a global stage. We are elated to convey that Saregama is now sharing its massive content repository with a global audience.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...