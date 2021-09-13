Mary Kay Inc. Releases 2020-21 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategic Summary Report Highlighting Global Sustainability and Social Impact Goals Through 2030

Business Wire India

Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate social responsibility, today released its sustainability strategy Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow and its 2020-21 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategic Summary Report.

“It’s about more than us—it always has been,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “The cosmetics and personal care industries are in transition as companies evolve to meet the growing demands for environmentally conscious, transparent operations and cleaner, ethically sourced products. Mary Kay believes in and supports this evolution.”

Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow extends Mary Kay’s vision to 2030 and beyond. It builds a picture of what good “looks like” for Mary Kay, Independent Beauty Consultants, customers and—most importantly—the planet. Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow was developed with Mary Kay’s key stakeholders and is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, making Mary Kay a key part of a global coalition to ensure a better future.

“While there have been meaningful initiatives implemented throughout the industry—and within Mary Kay itself—so much work remains to find long-term solutions to the environmental and socio-economic challenges ahead,” added Gibbins. “For nearly 60 years, Mary Kay has strived to enrich women’s lives, advance the field of skin health, and create positive community impact around the world. We’re thrilled to take the next important step on our journey.”

Sustainability Report Highlights Includes:

Mary Kay announces its global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. Our holistic approach encompasses three pillars of sustainability—economic, environmental and social—through five pillars, activated by 15 commitments to deliver a decade of sustainable action.

Mary Kay will contribute to 15 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations and has undertaken its priorities and commitments in the context of leading global mandates including: the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the seven Women’s Empowerment Principles, the CEO Water Mandate, and the Sustainable Ocean Principles.

Key Commitment Targets to Achieve by 2030:

Reduce by 30%: plastic intensity, carbon (Scopes 1 and 2) and water utilization.

Empower 5 million women worldwide through entrepreneurship skills development.

Provide support to over 10 million survivors of gender-based and domestic violence worldwide.

Notable Highlights:

In 2020 and the first half of 2021, Mary Kay continued to build on its legacy of sustainability and advocacy. Below are some of the notable highlights.

Business Excellence

100% of U.S.-based Directors and above completed mandatory Unconscious Bias training.

Gender Diversity in the Workplace: 54% of Mary Kay’s global executive team is female; 61% of Mary Kay’s global workforce is female; and 54% of Global Vice Presidents and above are female; 59% of Directors and above are female (March 2021).

Conducted a third-party Business Verification and Diversity Data Report to inform our current supply chain involving Women, Minority or Veteran Owned businesses: As of February 2021 (USA only supply chain data): 12% of Mary Kay’s Indirect Suppliers are Women, Minority or Veteran Owned; 5% of Mary Kay’s Direct Suppliers are Women, Minority or Veteran Owned.

In our global product portfolio, we currently offer more than 80 different foundations—in a broad range of shades and finishes—to best match the beautiful spectrum of diversity for skin tones.

77% of the artists contributing to our global marketing campaigns were women-owned businesses (photographers, directors, designers, makeup artists, hair stylists, producers, etc.).

Product Stewardship

Became a member of the Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Cosmetics (SPICE). The mission of SPICE is to drive the future of sustainable packaging for cosmetics to make significant progress in three key areas: guide sustainable packaging policy, drive packaging innovation, and provide consumers transparency.

Joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a member of its Network, as part of its commitment to becoming a more sustainable, circular business.

Responsible Manufacturing

The Mary Kay world headquarters, global manufacturing facility, and global distribution and automated storage & retrieval system (ASRS), all located in Texas, U.S.A., are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

A detailed baseline analysis was initiated in 2019 and continued in 2020, to determine our carbon footprint. From the first phase of the analysis, a goal of a 30% reduction of total greenhouse gases (GHG) for Scopes 1 & 2 was implemented as a sustainability target. In 2021, phase two consisting of a baseline analysis of GHG for Scope 3, was initiated with a target to develop a goal by first quarter of 2022.

A founding member of two global initiatives in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation: Evergreen Alliance and Time for Trees Initiative; and is a member of the Trillion Tree Initiative.

Became a signatory to two crucial causes in protecting our world’s waterways: the CEO Water Mandate and the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Ocean Principles.

Women’s Empowerment

Became an Action Coalition Commitment Maker on four Generation Equality Action Coalitions: Gender-Based Violence; Economic Justice and Rights; Feminist Action for Climate Justice; and Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality (2021-2026)

Launched the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator in 2019, a global initiative to bring entrepreneurship through education and empower women entrepreneurs through four Pathways of Empowerment: Education, Funding, Advocacy, and Participation, serving as an entrepreneurship accelerator for all women, everywhere.

Supported the UN Global Compact to develop a small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) toolkit for the Women’s Empowerment Principles from UN Women to its 6,000 SMEs membership and general use for companies around the world to support women’s equality.

Global Social Impact & Local Community

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation had nearly 40 innovative cancer research and clinical trials projects and researchers in its pipeline; 42% of the innovative cancer research projects are led by women, while 100 percent of the clinical trials are women-led.

Mary Kay Inc. and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation supported 667 organizations committed to the life-saving work of organizations advocating for eradicating gender-based violence and funding women’s shelters providing critical support services, reaching over 2 million women and girls through 786 unique projects in over 138 different countries.

Since 2008, Mary Kay’s global Pink Changing Lives cause empowerment program has impacted more than six million women and their families by partnering with over 3,000 organizations around the world, donating over $16 million. In 2020, over $775,000 was donated to organizations around the world.

Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Five Pillars and 15 Commitments Overview

Business Excellence

Our People: Cultivate EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT by living our company values and nurturing our corporate culture.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Understand through KNOWLEDGE, demand ACTION, ensure sustainable, long-lasting CHANGE

Transparency & Advocacy: Lead through TRANSPARENCY and support through ADVOCACY

Product Stewardship

Plastics & Packaging: REDUCE plastic intensity by 30%

Recycling & Circular Economy: 90% of paper packaging made from RECYCLED CONTENT

Sustainable Sourcing: MINIMIZE our environmental impact, support small businesses, and nurture community benefits.

Responsible Manufacturing

Carbon: REDUCE carbon (Scopes 1 and 2) by 30%

Water: REDUCE water utilization by 30%

Operational Waste: DIVERT 60% of operational waste from landfill

Women’s Empowerment

Equality: DEVELOP a 10-year policy agenda to address women’s rights issues

Economic Empowerment: EMPOWER 5 million women worldwide

Education: ACCESS to education for 250,000 girls and women globally

Social Impact

Cancer Research: FUND over 400,000 research hours

Gender Based Violence: SUPPORT over 10 million women worldwide with support services

Global Social Impact & Community Support: COLLABORATE for change with over 500 organizations

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 58 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKayGlobal.com.

