Asia’s Fashion Showcase CENTRESTAGE Opens in Hong Kong

Asia’s premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened on 10 September 2021. The three-day extravaganza features 30 fashion events at which brands and designers can showcase their creativity in the fashion arena. A number of Hong Kong designers presented their 2022 Spring/Summer collections, attracting the attention of fashion buyers and fashionistas. For the first time, the show is open to public visitors for the entire duration. Visitors have a unique opportunity to check out the latest designs from leading local and overseas fashion brands, with most of the participating brands offering retail sales along with special offers.

Comprehensive fashion brand promotional platform

The sixth edition of CENTRESTAGE adopts “Chapter Infinity” as its central theme. The event features three thematic zones: ALLURE – representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC – displaying avant-garde designs; and METRO – showcasing contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life. This year’s event hosts more than 200 fashion brands from 24 countries and regions. Multiple brands and industry organisations from outside Hong Kong have sent local representatives to participate in the event.

Exceptional fashion shows debut new collections

The curtain-opening FASHIONALLY Collection #17 fashion show spotlighted emerging local talents and their brands. CENTRESTAGE will also present other Hong Kong brands at FASHIONALLY Presentations, combining a short fashion film with an onsite performance to showcase their 2022 Spring/Summer collections.

The spotlight opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, took place on 10 September evening with the global launch of the 2022 Spring/Summer collections from local designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun’s renowned brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designerLee Mooyeol’s brand, YOUSER. The show was boosted by extended reality (XR) but was livestreamed through the CENTRESTAGE website and social media platforms, employing augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience. Celebrity singer and fashionista Hins Cheung attended the event as performing guest to give his support to the designers. Replay of the show is now available at YouTube.

CENTRESTAGE Website: www.centrestage.com.hk

