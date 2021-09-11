TDCX Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Business Wire India

8 September 2021 — TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and blue-chip companies, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) representing its Class A ordinary shares. The Company intends to list the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TDCX”.

The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADS to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will serve as the joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. L.L.C.

200 West Street

New York, NY 10282-2198

Attention: Prospectus Department (1-866-471-2526)

Email: prospectus-ny@gs.com

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) L.L.C.

6933 Louis Stephens Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Attention: Prospectus Department (1-800-221-1037)

Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

The Form F-1 Registration Statement and all subsequent amendments may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A Registration Statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.

These ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction outside of the United States of America.

About TDCX

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward‑looking statements that reflect TDCX’s current expectations regarding future events. A list and description of risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in TDCX can be found in TDCX’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form F‑1 Registration Statement. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. TDCX undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

