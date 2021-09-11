Shareholder Input Needed on Important Arbitration Matter in Odyssey Marine’s Claim vs. Mexico (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Business Wire India

Green River Asset Management has published a report requesting that shareholders provide their input to Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) (“Odyssey”) management on the subject of pre-award interest. The article can be found at https://greenriverassetmanagement.wordpress.com/

The report notes that pre-award interest is an area of critical importance to shareholders because OMEX’s ultimate arbitration award is extremely sensitive to this rate. Yet, Green River’s research indicates that Odyssey’s quantum experts have requested a rate of pre-award interest that only covers half of the costs incurred over the pre-award period.

Shareholders in Odyssey and subsidiary Exploraciones Oceanicas need to familiarize themselves with issues around pre-award interest and provide their input to management because it is in their best interest to do so. The report will help shareholders quickly get up to speed on the matter by providing both analysis and independent sources of information.

