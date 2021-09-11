Legendary Entertainment Launches Dune: Future Artifacts, Featuring the Extraordinary Score of Academy Award® Winning Composer, Hans Zimmer

Business Wire India

Legendary Entertainment:

Dune: Future Artifacts, the digital NFT collection http://dunemovie.com/futureartifacts (Photo: Business Wire)

What: In celebration of the Fall release of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ blockbuster film event Dune, Legendary Entertainment, in collaboration with iv gallery, Lineage Studios, and MakersPlace will present an official Dune NFT collection of digital artifacts inspired by the rich world of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated film. This wide-reaching collection, packed with surprises, will include artifacts capturing humanity’s “future history”, from detailed in-world royal portraits of iconic characters taken from the hallowed halls of House Atreides and House Harkonnen to towering sculptures and artifacts unearthed from the shifting sands of Arrakis – known to its inhabitants as Dune.

The Current Dune: Future Artifacts Collection Set to Drop on September 22 features:

Digital Sculptures – Dune’s most iconic characters, crafted in the likeness of the film’s all-star cast including two editions of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), Baron Vladimir Harkkonen (Stellan Skarsgård), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) and Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).

Hans Zimmer’s Dune Score – Every digital sculpture is elevated by the accompaniment of excerpts from the groundbreaking original score of world-renowned composer, Hans Zimmer.

Spice Artwork – Fans will also have an opportunity to obtain a special limited-edition piece of art celebrating Spice, because as every Dune aficionado knows, he who controls the Spice controls the universe.

The Expanded Collection, Set to Drop in the Coming Weeks (Dates to be Announced):

The excitement of the Dune: Future Artifacts program will continue with additional drops featuring memorabilia and art meant to complete this thrilling digital museum.

Pieces to include…

A special collection of original pieces from well-known digital artists such as Boss Logic, Matt Griffin and NFN Kalyan

Additional digital statue sculpts

Special in-world weaponry, including the storied crysknife

When: The collection launches on September 22nd, with additional artifacts being launched throughout the month of October.

Where: The adventure begins at http://www.dunemovie.com/futureartifacts.

Why: “This collection represents an exciting new direction in the NFT space,” said James Ngo, Executive Vice President of Franchise Management for Legendary Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have created a new collectible experience for the fandom by using exclusive assets taken directly from the film to give enthusiasts a whole new way to not only acquire film memorabilia but also further immerse themselves into the world of Dune.

ABOUT DENIS VILLENEUVE’S DUNE FILM

OSCAR® nominee Denis Villeneuve directed Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Dune. The film stars OSCAR® nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, OSCAR® nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with OSCAR® nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and OSCAR® winner Javier Bardem. Villeneuve directed Dune from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve and OSCAR® winner Eric Roth, based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. The film’s producers were OSCAR® nominee Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers were Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson as special consultant. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, a Film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune. The film is slated to be released worldwide this fall, in theaters from 15 September internationally and in the U.S. on October 22 in both theaters and on HBO Max; it will be available on HBO Max in the Ad-Free plan for 31 days from theatrical release. The film has been rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material.

ABOUT HANS ZIMMER’S DUNE SCORE

Legendary composer and lifelong Dune fan Hans Zimmer has composed THREE albums of music for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Dune. Now available is the digital album The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the Soundtrack),which is comprised of extended, immersive musical explorations of the “Dune” film score. September 17th will see the digital album release of Dune (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),featuring the iconic composer’s “Dune” film score. And October 22nd is the digital release date for The Art and Soul of Dune – the companion soundtrack to the book of the same title, offering uniquely crafted versions of the film’s main themes curated by Zimmer.

ABOUT LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world’s most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $18 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com.

ABOUT MAKERSPLACE

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie’s auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

