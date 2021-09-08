Lenovo Unveils New “Everything-As-A-Service” Platform and Broad Range of New Innovations for the Next Reality at 7th Annual Global Tech World Event

Business Wire India

At its 7th annual global technology event, Tech World, Lenovo today unveiled a wave of new innovations – from a dramatically expanded “Everything-as-a-Service” business model with Lenovo TruScale, to a series of new Edge to Cloud infrastructure and datacenter products, to a wide range of new laptops, tablets, monitors, and edge computing and accessory devices built to help businesses and consumers navigate what the company sees as “the next reality.”

Along with announcing a number of new products and services, Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang delivered a keynote speech, discussing key trends – including the persistence of hybrid work-life solutions, the demand for more sophisticated infrastructure services, and the prospects and power of artificial intelligence to help shape how the world will live, learn, work and connect in the coming years. Yang was joined by Lenovo business leaders and leading global CEOs from industry powerhouses like Microsoft, Intel, Deloitte, SAP, VMWare, and Nutanix. Global customers including WPP and Ducati also shared stories of innovation and technology, enabling businesses to thrive even in the challenging global landscape faced today. More than 70,000 people registered to watch the global tech event and talk about what lies ahead for the industry.

“The next reality is here and both individuals and businesses now have different needs and uses for smarter technology,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang. “Lenovo is focused and ready to deliver our solutions for this next reality. From our hybrid work and life solutions, edge-to-cloud portfolio, new Everything-as-a-Service business model under Lenovo TruScale, to Lenovo Brain and AI technologies, and our commitment to green and responsible innovation – Lenovo is committed to continuous innovation to enable our customers and the world in digital and intelligent transformation.”

Transformation to Everything-as-a-Service by expanding Lenovo TruScale

Expanding its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, Lenovo is bringing all of its as-a-Service offerings under one umbrella to provide a truly global solution that makes everything, from the pocket to the cloud, accessible via a single contract framework. Lenovo TruScale now offers businesses of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. This transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy brings to life the company’s vision of bringing its smart devices, smart infrastructure, and smart solutions businesses together in a new way for customers – addressing common business challenges and providing IT leaders with the performance and flexibility to pay-as-you-grow. With Lenovo TruScale, IT leaders’ infrastructure solutions are fully managed, giving customers the advantages of an on-premises cloud environment along with the peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment.

Lenovo Brain: Empowering Intelligent Transformation in the Next Reality

During the main keynote, Dr. Yong Rui, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Lenovo, presented core technologies in Lenovo Brain, Lenovo’s in-house developed, industrial-transformation-orientated A.I. platform to help solve customer pain points in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Lenovo Brain first started as an AI platform to empower Lenovo’s own intelligent transformation; from enabling Lenovo devices’ natural interaction with users and enabling infrastructure A.I. for I.T. Operations, to empowering Lenovo’s smart factories. Yong announced further development of Lenovo Brain to empower other industries with its AI solution construction, deployment and support.

New Innovation for Resilient Edge Computing

Lenovo is focused on building smarter infrastructure solutions, which are more important than ever in the new world of hybrid work, where the need for edge to cloud solutions has been accelerated. Lenovo announced it will be the first-to-market with VMware’s software solution for the edge running on the resilient ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers. In addition, Lenovo also announced the enhancement of Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software to automate the planning, deployment and ongoing management of datacenter cloud deployments all the way to edge sites. Organizations can now plan their data center cloud and edge infrastructure solutions using the same management software.

Making the Edge Smarter

Edge AI computing applications are growing rapidly as businesses intelligently transform operations and services with increasingly powerful analytics and automation capabilities. The ThinkEdge™ SE70 is a powerful and flexible artificial intelligence (AI) edge platform for enterprises, designed to meet the expanding intelligent transformation needs from logistics, transportation, and smart cities, to retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Lenovo’s new edge solution is created in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) leveraging AWS Panorama and is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Xavier™ NX platform.

Windows 11 Introduced to New Laptops

Lenovo unveiled new premium laptops, providing fast and responsive computing ideal for the next normal. Introducing the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptopi for exceptional portability, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and the new 16-inch ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro—amongst the first laptops bringing consumers the powerful next-gen Windows 11 operating system (OS) with greater convenience and seamless experiences. For versatility on the go, the sleek IdeaPad™ Duet 5 Chromebook (13”, 6) 2-in-1 detachable laptop is always-ready and all about mobility, and features Google’s Chrome OS to power creative and productivity tasks via users’ favorite apps while fueling incredible entertainment experiences.

Happier Together

Lenovo envisions a world where connectivity and collaboration are seamless and the software that powers those devices is the key to unlocking a universe of hidden value. Case in point is Lenovo’s new wireless connectivity framework dubbed Project Unityv. Initially launching in conjunction with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, the Project Unity application effectively transforms the device into a smart companion for a Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC. This completely wireless experience allows users to easily pair the two devices with a simple pin input and seamlessly extend a desktop to the tablet for additional display real estate or mirror it when needed. This tablet includes the all-new Lenovo Precision Pen 3 and the snap-on, full-size keyboard pack for light productivity.

High Performance Monitors

The new premium, professional display, ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor was one of three monitors debuted at Tech World 2021. This monitor offers dual wide color gamut (99.1% DCI-P3, 99.5% Adobe RGB) with factory-calibrated color accuracy. Designed for photography, video and graphics content creators seeking a high-performance display to extend screen space for effective application multitasking, the monitor also adds the convenience of Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 docking display capability. The Energy Star 8.0 compliant ThinkVision P27u-20 delivers detailed clarity on a 27-inch Ultra High Definition (3840×2160) IPS screen with VESA® Certified DisplayHDR™ 400 support for realistic brightness and darkness.

Additionally, Lenovo introduced a new line of consumer G-Series gaming monitors designed for immersive PC gaming and working or learning from a user’s home office, the Lenovo G27e-20 Monitor and the Lenovo G24e-20 Monitor. Ideal for college students, gamers and young professionals who still want high performance from quality PC devices at a competitive price. With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technologyii for a fluid, tear-free and low-latency experience, both displays are capable of achieving a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT)iii for excellent perceived blur reduction, making the moving objects on display screens appear clearer and sharper.

Entertainment Made Right

Users can enjoy a premium multimedia experience with the innovative Lenovo Tab P12 Pro that’s packed with all the clever bells and whistles they’ve come to expect from a Lenovo flagship Android tablet. Including its brilliant AMOLED display, immersive sound, long-lasting battery and all-new digital pen with magnetic attach for wireless charging and anti-lost alert, plus bouncier key travel via detachable keyboard. Offered in two models, 5G or WiFi, this device offers incredible entertainment, cinematic immersive sound, top-tier features, as well as productivity on the go. To transform this personal home theater into a productivity powerhouse in a snap, simply attach the slim keyboard with four-point pogo pin in a single motion and prop the tablet on its optional folio kickstand. To instantly create, just detach the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 that auto-pairs with the tablet to launch the specially designed Instant Memo app that turns ink into text to enable easy notetaking anywhere on the screen.

With convenient Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds, pair with an Android or Windows device in one click thanks to Lenovo Smart Pair technology, simply flip open the earbuds compact charging case to enable Bluetooth instantly.iv

Sustainable Innovation

Lenovo is committed to delivering on its smarter technology for all vision and ensure innovation continues to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges and is doubling investment in R&D over the next three years to do so. By focusing on green, inclusive, and responsible innovation across its entire portfolio, the company believes technology can make life better, society more inclusive, and equitable, and the environment more sustainable. The Group recently published its annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report that included new goals in the areas of climate change mitigation, circular economy, and sustainable materials. In addition, the company’s philanthropic focus, via the Lenovo Foundation, continues to empower under-represented communities with access to technology and STEM education with a new goal to impact 15 million lives by 2025/26 through philanthropic programs and partnerships. Lenovo also discussed the importance of green, sustainable, purposeful innovation at the event. The company recently issued its annual ESG report. For more information on progress, milestones, and vision for the future, please read the report here.

All products announced have been released to showcase Lenovo’s unique capabilities, while addressing users’ needs for innovative and accessible products. In a hybrid world, Lenovo recognizes the importance for connectivity throughout users’ devices. Visit Lenovo’s Tech World homepage for full specs, images and more information:

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

