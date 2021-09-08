Abhinav Immigration Services Announces a Pathbreaking Alliance With the Canadian Relocation and Job Search Firm – MyRelo Solution

Business Wire IndiaThe day marks the beginning of a momentous professional affiliation between the Pioneering Immigration Veteran – Abhinav Immigration Services (www.abhinav.com) and Canada-based Relocation and Job Search Firm – MyRelo Solution (www.myrelosolution.com).



With this association, Abhinav Immigration aims to drive programs including but not limited to:



Employee readiness programs

Guidance on the registration process with professional regulatory bodies

Specially designed Canada Integration programs including post-landing facilities

Job search mechanisms leading to recruitment, including the filing of LMIA application by the recruiting employers



Depending on the success of the job search, the clients get entitled to 50 to 200 points depending on the applicable NOC code in the express entry profile under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). In some instances, even a provincial nomination – subject to eligibility – is also a possibility.



In the initial phase, the focus will be on:



Four years Engineering Degree holders from specific streams

Minimum of five years of experience

English Language proficiency: Minimum overall IELTS score of 7.0



Abhinav and MyRelo Solution will dedicatedly help aspirants looking for jobs in Canada in the following:



Profile review of profile vis-à-vis requirements of the Canadian job market and applicable NOC codes

Conduct employee readiness programs that make the candidates familiar with the Canadian job market in general and the profession in particular

Registration with professional regulatory bodies for in-training programs

Submission of registered profiles with provincial employers

Coordinating interview process with shortlisted candidates

Coordinating for release of the job offer letter for the selected candidates

Conducting the Canada integration program



After the positive LMIA approved from ESDC has been received, Abhinav Immigration’s accredited RCIC agent will assist the clients in the following services:



Preparation and filing of work permit applications

Filing of Permanent Residence Applications under the Express Entry program

Where already applied, upgrading the PR visa applications with additional points against the LMIA approved offer

Industry analysts believe that it will lead to enhanced credibility, and the future looks greatly promising for India Skilled Professionals.



Abhinav Immigration’s Principal Consultant, Mr. Ajay Sharma (www.linkedin.com/in/ajaysharma1962/), noted that:



“The Company has now a greater responsibility to spearhead and fulfill the employment readiness, job search and recruitment needs of the skilled professionals and will continue to concentrate on quality delivery of the services with utmost customer satisfaction.”



Krisztina Duggal, Co-founder and Owner at MyRelo Solution, noted that:



“The Abhinav Group is a leader in India in the immigration consultancy industry, and our partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies who share our vision of helping skilled professionals throughout their journey of immigration to Canada. Our partnership provides an innovative option for many candidates with engineering backgrounds to widen their options for immigration.”

