Sportradar Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar”), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, announced today that it plans to commence its roadshow for the initial public offering of 19,000,000 of its Class A ordinary shares. One of Sportradar’s existing shareholders expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sportradar has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SRAD”.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity acting as joint book-running managers. Needham & Company, Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum, Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

In addition to the Class A ordinary share sold in the public offering, Sportradar announced that entities affiliated with Eldridge, entities affiliated with Radcliff Management LLC and certain other investors have agreed to purchase $159.0 million aggregate principal amount of Class A ordinary shares at a price per Class A ordinary share equal to the initial public offering price. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

