Avanade, an Accenture and Microsoft Joint Venture, Launches in the United Arab Emirates

Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem, today announced the launch of its business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Adriano Neves, Avanade’s Sales, Industry and Client Relationships Lead in Brazil, has been appointed to lead the company’s newest entity and will relocate from São Paulo to Dubai.

Established by Accenture and Microsoft in 2000, Avanade today has 49,000 professionals globally focused on the Microsoft ecosystem providing technology and consulting expertise to help clients from across industries including financial services, oil and gas, and citizen services. Avanade’s presence in the United Arab Emirates represents the 26th country location in the company’s expanding global footprint.

Leveraging its global delivery network, technical depth and Microsoft-focused capabilities, Avanade will work with Accenture to jointly help clients in the UAE create exceptional experiences, build operational resilience and reimagine new business models. In the recently published “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment,” Accenture and Avanade have been jointly recognized as a leader based on current capabilities and future strategies. Together, Accenture and Avanade have been named Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year 16 times, more than any other partner.

Adriano Neves, Avanade’s United Arab Emirates regional lead, said: “As organizations renew for the future, we want to make a positive impact in the region by helping our clients solve complex business problems that are unique to their industries and realize their business goals faster on the Microsoft platform.”

Nadya Abdulla Kamali, Accenture’s country managing director for the UAE, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Avanade to the United Arab Emirates. With our combined service capabilities, global scale and joint solution development on the Microsoft platform, we look forward to helping our clients drive an end-to-end digital transformation of their businesses.”

Sayed Hashish, General Manager, Microsoft UAE added: “Our partnership with Accenture through Avanade has grown tremendously, and the launch of Avanade in the United Arab Emirates marks another milestone for our successful collaboration. Together with Avanade and Accenture, we will continue to empower every person and organization in the UAE to achieve more.”

To fuel the company’s ambitious growth, Avanade is recruiting digital, IT and consulting specialists who have a passion for Microsoft platform technologies. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for open roles here: https://www.avanade.com/en/career

About Adriano Neves, United Arab Emirates Regional Lead, Avanade

Based in Dubai, Adriano Neves leads a team of digital professionals focused on powering the Accenture Microsoft Business Group and helping enterprises realize business outcomes on the Microsoft platform. Prior to his current role, Adriano was responsible for Avanade’s Sales, Industry and Client Relationships in Brazil focused on delivering exceptional experiences and making a genuine human impact for clients. As one of Avanade’s first employees in Brazil, Adriano played a pivotal role in partnering with Accenture and Microsoft to not only establish Avanade’s business and market presence in the region, but to build the most relevant Microsoft partner in the region. Before he joined Avanade, Adriano spent nearly 10 years in a variety of leadership roles at Microsoft Brazil. In his spare time, Adriano volunteers as a business advisor to startups.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact for our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 49,000 professionals in 26 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

