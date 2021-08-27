Motorola edge20 Fusion With 108MP Quad Function Camera, 10-Bit 90Hz AMOLED Display, 13 Global 5G Bands and More, Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart and Leading Retail Stores

Business Wire India

The Made in India motorola edge 20 fusion is equipped with a 108MP Quad function camera system, 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, True 5G with support for 13 global 5G bands, and exceptional performance with Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset.

The edge20 fusion also comes with Motorola’s truly innovative and highly effective software platform – Ready for PC.

The motorola edge 20 fusion will go on sale today, August 27, 12 pm on Flipkart and leading retail stores, priced at just INR 21,499 (6GB+128GB) and INR 22,999 (8GB+128GB) with No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 3,583 from select banks.



Motorola’s latest smartphone in the edge family, the motorola edge20 Fusion goes on sale on Flipkart and leading retail stores starting 12 pm today. Priced at INR 21,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and INR 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, the motorola edge 20 Fusion comes with the promise of true 5G by supporting the maximum 5G bands of any smartphone in India – 13.



The motorola edge 20 fusion offers an exceptional user experience with 10-bit 90Hz AMOLED display which sets it apart by supporting over a billion shades of color compared to the standard 16 million colours on 8-bit displays in the segment. A 108 MP quad function camera system along with UltraPixel technology provides superlative images in any lighting condition. The camera system also has an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro shooter. At the front is a 32MP selfie camera that takes great selfies in portrait mode thanks to the Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity and HDR.



However, that’s not all, as the motorola edge 20 fusion pairs the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with either 6GB/8GB of RAM with 2GB RAM boost for a super smooth user experience. It also boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger. Motorola’s bloatware-free near-stock android experience with Android 11 is now even more enhanced thanks to peace of mind with ThinkShield for mobile and the cutting-edge innovation through the Ready PC for software platform that allows consumers to access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen. Plus, consumers get assured 2 OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates with the device.



The smartphone will be available for consumers to purchase starting August 27, 12 pm on Flipkart with ‘No Cost EMI’ schemes of up to 6 months for purchases made using HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Cards, which, in turn, brings down the ownership cost to just INR 3,583 per month.



Legal disclaimers



Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



4 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



5 Actual refresh rate may vary due to factors such as settings, content and game type.



6 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.



7 MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

