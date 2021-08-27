Livinguard Technology Proven Effective Against Indian Isolate of SARS COV 2 (Covid 19, wild version)

Business Wire India

Livinguard, the company that developed protective face masks with COVID-19-deactivating properties, announced today that its technology has been proven effective by an independent laboratory against the Indian isolate of SARS COV 2 – Covid 19, wild version. The tests were carried out by the renowned Indian National Institute (NII) of Immunology on Livinguard’s face mask fabric. The detailed results indicate that each layer of the Livinguard mask has an average of > 99% effectiveness against the Indian isolate of SARS COV 2 (wild version). These results are positive news for the many geographies dealing with a Delta variant outbreak, and who will be able to rely on Livinguard face masks for their population’s health and safety.

The proof of Livinguard’s technology effectiveness against the Indian isolate of SARS COV 2 (Covid 19, wild version) come also in a context of renewed demand for facemasks in light of new mask wearing requirements being rolled-out worldwide. In fact, the WHO recently urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks as the Delta variant spreads. For some health experts, wearing facemasks might actually determine if one catches the Delta variant.

Speaking about the positive results received today, Sanjeev Swamy, Livinguard CEO, said “We are making everything possible to address the demand from the increasing number of regions that are making it mandatory to wear a mask outside and inside again. Over the past 24 months, Livinguard has been tirelessly updating its self-disinfecting technology and this is yet another example of the company rising to the challenge in a race against the clock.”

The principle underlying the Livinguard technology is the deactivation of microbes including bacteria and viruses*. The technology applies a positive charge at the molecular level to textile surfaces, making them more powerful than the negative charge of microbes. Therefore, microbes are deactivated when they encounter textiles treated with Livinguard Technology. Textiles treated with Livinguard Technology have also been proven to deactivate viruses, including SARS-CoV-2* (the virus that causes COVID-19) by researchers at the Free University Berlin and the University of Arizona. Furthermore, Livinguard Technology is safe for humans and the environment.

The company is now focusing on pivoting its production facility to scale the delivery of its sustainable hygiene technology worldwide.

About Livinguard AG:

Livinguard is an environmentally friendly hygiene technology platform based in Zug, Switzerland. It is the first company in the world to empower textiles and other materials with self-disinfecting properties, it licenses its patented technologies to companies from various industries to improve the health and wellbeing of consumers. Livinguard AG operates in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, India, and South Africa. The ever-increasing levels of pollution, global travel, shared mobility, and the prevalence of drug resistant microbes have led to growing threats of infectious disease. The company sees its solutions as essential safeguards that can offer enhanced safety and better health to billions of people. Livinguard believes that our future is tied to sustainable solutions that treat our world kindly. Their commitment is to develop highly effective technologies that also minimize waste and use of resources. The company views personal and planetary health as inseparable imperatives and the foundational base of everything that they do. Livinguard is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Innovators Community.

*Independent testing at academic laboratories

During the pandemic, Livinguard has donated tens of thousands of its reusable COVID-19-fighting masks to frontline workers and others across the globe, including in hard-hit India. In Singapore, the Temasek Foundation has distributed millions of free Livinguard masks to that country’s residents since the start of the pandemic. And, in the U.S., Livinguard has partnered with leaders in cities such as Huntington, Indiana to provide masks to frontline and other municipal workers, as well as residents.

