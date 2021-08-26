Jon Patty Joins White Oak as Managing Director

Business Wire India

White Oak Global Advisors (“White Oak”) is pleased to welcome Jon Patty as a Managing Director and a partner based in the San Francisco office. Mr. Patty joins White Oak’s Head of ESG & Impact, Terésa Cutter, and is responsible for leading new ESG and Impact-oriented investment opportunities and strategies, as well as working closely with White Oak’s clients and borrowers.

Mr. Patty is an accomplished impact investor with a successful background investing in private equity, private credit, structured debt, and sustainable infrastructure. Over the course of his twenty year investment career, Mr. Patty has partnered with senior executives across sectors and served on numerous boards of directors to help drive both compelling impact outcomes and strong financial results.

Mr. Patty most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at New Island Capital, one of the largest institutional-scale, global impact investment firms, for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked for MC Partners, a $1.5 billion private equity firm, and JPMorgan Capital, then a $4 billion private equity effort. Mr. Patty previously worked in strategic management consulting at Bain & Co. and in investment banking at JPMorgan.

“We are excited to welcome Jon to the team,” said Andre Hakkak, CEO and co-founder of White Oak. “His deep expertise and proven track record in supporting the growth of mission-driven businesses complement White Oak’s dedication to partnering with strong management teams who aspire to the highest ESG standards while building high quality, financially rewarding businesses.”

“I am thrilled to join a world-class organization with a commitment to driving strong social and environmental outcomes with its partners, and I look forward to bringing White Oak’s impact perspective and customized product offerings to mission-driven companies,” said Mr. Patty. “White Oak has a track record of leading creative, flexible financings using a partnership-driven approach, and now has the opportunity to help companies implement the highest ESG standards, deepen their impact, and extend their financial success.”

White Oak (together with and through its financing affiliates) has a track record of over $3.8 billion in ESG-aligned investments since inception. White Oak’s impact strategy focuses on secured loan lending to small and medium sized companies committed to providing products and services that create positive environmental and social impact while building economically sustainable businesses.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.

