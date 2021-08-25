JLL India Felicitated with Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for Facilities Management

Business Wire IndiaJLL, India’s largest real estate consultancy firm, has been felicitated with Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award 2021 in the facilities management industry. JLL is recognised for achievements in adopting innovative strategies, engaging in strategic product development, and demonstrating client centricity and strong people practices. In addition, the award recognizes JLL’s resilient brand value and consistent delivery of high-quality products and services, with customer satisfaction and experience as key priorities.



“We are deeply honoured to receive Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award. The evolving market landscape has created ample opportunities in leading digital transformation and facilitating post-pandemic return to operations with sustainable, technology-enabled, and future-focused solutions. We are driving Future of Work through a humane-centric design approach to develop and deploy innovative solutions to cater to changing customer requirements. It is great to see that our outcome driven ‘people first’ approach is being recognised by the industry. What makes this award special is that we are the only facilities management player in India to win this coveted award, twice. This award is dedicated to thousands of front-line workers who have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure client operations are not disrupted,” said Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director, Work Dynamics – West Asia, ‎JLL.



Talking about this year’s awards, Rajkumar Elilarasu, Senior Consultant, Industry Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, it gives me immense pleasure to recognize and felicitate the best-in-class achievers in India. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each category before determining the final award recipient. Driving innovation and growth is never an easy task; however, it is one made even more difficult considering today’s strategic imperatives, from disruptive technologies and value chain compression to industry convergence and new business models. In this context, JLL’s recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment. Despite the headwinds and setbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, JLL has successfully driven innovation and growth by continually creating new products and solutions that serve ever-evolving customer needs. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognise JLL’s efforts in achieving excellence in facilities management and encourages the company in its future endeavours.”



“We commend JLL for its delivery of comprehensive facilities management services, deep market expertise, and innovative solutions to its Indian customers through an integrated one-window approach to successfully address the unique needs of its customer base,” he further added.



JLL, India’s largest facilities management participant, manages the facilities of more than 160 corporate clients, more than 150 million square feet of space. These spaces include traditional offices and data centers, manufacturing facilities, pharma and life sciences locations, and many other asset type facilities.



The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asian Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators, including financial performance, customer acquisition, growth potential, customer ownership and service experience, human capital, and brand equity.

