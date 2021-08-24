Wipro Awarded Partner of Choice by E.ON for Digital Transformation of their Corporate Business Functions

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance & Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA.

As part of the contract, Wipro will manage E.ON’s new IT system that will support more than 16000 users spread across eight countries in Europe. Wipro will provide E.ON, Application & technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions. E.ON is building the framework for group wide, harmonized processes in the commercial area, and this partnership will help lay a strong foundation for E.ON’s digital transformation journey.

Michael Seiger, Country Head – Germany, Wipro Limited said, “Technology convergence and operational agility have become strategic needs for organisations in the energy industry to improve efficiency and effectiveness. We are delighted to be selected as E.ON’s strategic partner for this important milestone in our existing relationship. E.ON is driving the green energy transition in Europe and we look forward to supporting them with innovative technologies to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing prosumer world.”

Michael Syring, Head – Corporate Digital Technology, E.ON Digital Technology GmbH, said, “The S4U Program is a key element of our digital transformation. It is the common platform for highly automated and excellent commercial processes. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us in executing our Digital Transformation strategy reliably and efficiently.”

Frank Wendiggensen, Vendor & Transformation Manager, E.ON Digital Technology GmbH, said, “Wipro’s deep expertise in new technologies like SAP S/4 HANA backed by extensive global experience, will support us in delivering this crucial part of E.ON’s Digital Transformation.”



Note: This deal was signed in February 2021.

