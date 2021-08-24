SINET and Juniper Networks to Accelerate Connectivity Across Cambodia’s Booming Digital Economy

Business Wire India

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that SINET, one of Cambodia’s largest internet and telecommunication service providers, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value for customers in Cambodia. Building on a long-term relationship, SINET has partnered with Juniper Network for further upgrades and to deploy advanced network solutions, deepening the foundation for its exponential growth.

As one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN, Cambodia is on the cusp of a digital revolution, with mobile connections having risen to 128.8 percent of its total population1 in 2021. With SINET’s network infrastructure upgrades, enterprise users can now use a common framework to manage the exponential increase of endpoints accessing campus and data centers. In today’s era of hybrid work environments, SINET delivers high-speed connectivity and services to both business and residential customers for smooth video teleconferencing and streaming services.

With nearly 20 years of presence in Cambodia, SINET has consistently introduced new network solutions to simplify, connect and empower businesses across the country. The company currently operates over 200 active network points of presence (POPs), providing fast and reliable internet connection to main cities and provincial towns, as well as remote districts and villages, fulfilling its vision to connect all corners of Cambodia.

Juniper Networks was selected for this network infrastructure upgrade having grown and delivered quantifiable success alongside SINET as a long-term partner. With the expansion of the Ethernet Virtual Private Network – Virtual Extensible LAN (EPVN-VxLAN) IP Fabric and Metro-Ethernet transport networks expansion project completed in 2018 and early 2021, SINET was able to smoothly implement the solutions from end-to-end, completing both deployments with almost no downtime.

News Highlights:

Juniper Networks’ QFX Series Switches provide the building blocks for the EVPN-VxLAN IP Fabric, offering SINET an efficient and scalable way to build and connect its expansive network.

Juniper Networks’ ACX Series Universal Metro Routers are at the core of SINET’s latest 200G Metro-Ethernet expansion project, bolstering its nationwide fiber network and maintaining its competitiveness with one of Cambodia’s most advanced networks.

With the completion of these network upgrades, SINET has provided more stable and secure services to its customers while laying the foundation for future growth in line with the Cambodia ICT Masterplan announced in 20202.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks. These network infrastructure upgrades have set the stage for us to succeed in a country that is experiencing exponential digital growth. With a stable and secure network powered by Juniper’s cutting-edge solutions, we will continue to deliver on the promise to empower businesses and support Cambodia’s journey towards a new model of economic growth, built on the foundations of a thriving digital economy.”

– Diep Kong, Chief Technical Officer, SINET

“It is an honor to be chosen by one of Cambodia’s largest network providers, and we are excited to empower SINET in connecting millions of users through simple, fast and reliable network systems. By providing flexible and easily scalable network solutions, I am confident that we will be able to support SINET’s continued growth and to help deliver high-performance connectivity to the digitally vibrant communities across urban and rural Cambodia.”

– Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN/Taiwan, Juniper Networks

