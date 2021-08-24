Myntra Set to Host Gen-Z’s Beloved Fashion Brand, Urbanic, From September-1

Business Wire India

Dedicated brand store on Myntra, to enable shoppers to select from a bevy of their most-loved, edgy and in-vogue styles ranging across categories

This is Urbanic’s first-of-its-kind partnership with an e-commerce player



Myntra will take Urbanic, a London-based digital fashion brand and the ultimate one-stop-shop for edgy, chic yet economical fashion, live, on its platform from September 1. The event marks the latter’s first-ever partnership with an e-commerce platform. The brand is an emerging favorite among fashion-first Gen-Z shoppers and beyond in India, for women’s western wear, while also being popular in several countries, with its trendy and stylish offerings across categories.

Urbanic will offer a differentiated collection of over 2500 styles to shoppers on Myntra, targeted at the young fashion-conscious consumers looking for trendy, affordable, far-from-basic styles across categories, including apparel, loungewear and accessories. The selection includes tops, denims, winter wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories.

The association between Urbanic and Myntra gives an edge to one of the world’s biggest bases of Gen-Z fashion shoppers as it creates wider accessibility, especially with Myntra being the preferred launchpad and platform for fashion brands in engaging with digitally native audiences across the country. Gen-Z is one of the primary consumer segments that Myntra focuses on considering their wide-ranging expression of fashion and the enormity of this fast-growing segment. Myntra’s association with Urbanic, which is a favourite among this particular generation of shoppers, intensifies its bond by bolstering its relevant portfolio, while Urbanic, can enhance its reach and foothold in the country, offering the perfect opportunity for consumers to access a wide range of trendy ‘grammable pieces.

Founded in 2019, Urbanic was born with a strong grasp of the tenets of contemporary fashion catering to Gen-Z. The brand acts as a link between imagination and reality for young fashion experimenters by putting up and delivering the trendiest styles. Urbanic also resonates at a deep level with the spirited, outspoken and fashion-conscious cohort of young Indians by being vocal about causes such as self-expression, body positivity and defying gender norms, among others. The brand’s community of style icons in the making enjoy unparalleled access to a plethora of bold, experimental and affordable lines of Urbanic’s clothing and accessories.

With an offbeat marketing strategy that hinges on leveraging thousands of celebrated influencers donning Urbanic’s attractive designs, the brand gives patrons unprecedented opportunity to find the perfect outfit suited for various occasions. The brand is popular among shoppers in metros, tier-1 and 2 Indian cities and seeks to penetrate further into these markets, riding on the wide reach and popularity of Myntra, India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destination.

Best-selling products of Urbanic to look out for on Myntra include flared jeans, knot A-line pants, animal print outfits, cut out dresses, co-ord sets and denims, among others.



Speaking on the launch of Urbanic on Myntra, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are elated to be joining forces with Urbanic to bring the best of fashion-in-trend to our thriving base of young shoppers namely Gen-Z and millennials, who are steadily shaping the future of e-commerce. With their extremely high digital presence combined with a keen sense of style, they are poised to become one of Myntra’s dominant consumer bases and this partnership helps us boost our portfolio to cater to their distinctive fashion choices. In addition, our dedicated brand store for Urbanic will enable easy discovery of the brand’s proposition under one roof for our fashion-conscious customers while offering a personalised shopping experience. Myntra’s hassle-free returns, differentiated customer experience and impeccable service are sure to enhance the shopping experience for Urbanic’s community of trendsetters.”

Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing, Urbanic – India said, “We are delighted to partner with Myntra and bring Urbanic’s edgy, uber chic and in-vogue collection onto India’s leading destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With this collaboration, we aim to scale our accessibility and leverage Myntra’s nationwide reach, their large and evolving customer base and rely upon their industry-first initiative, Myntra Studio, to give our community of style icons a superior digital shopping experience.”

James Wellwood, Partner at Urbanic – London added, “We want to make sure that all individuals have equal access to fashionable and trendy outfits that Urbanic provides at an affordable range.”

