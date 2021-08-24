Ark Salus – A Humanitarian Initiative to Help Afghans

Business Wire India

While the whole world is witnessing the current situation in Afghanistan, some thinkers and doers have decided to go forward and make efforts to manage the situation and serve humanity in Afghanistan. Ark Salus, a non-for-profit organization, has taken up this critical responsibility to serve the human lives which need help and support.

Ark Salus announces the initiative of OPERATION ON WINGS OF EAGLES with the deployment of an advance team to set the conditions for the safe evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. “We have a moral obligation to our fellow Afghan Warriors to safeguard them, their wives and children, and rescue them from Kabul, just as they have brought us home to our families. This effort carries from immediate rescue action through long-term advocacy for our Afghan brethren and their families—We will work earnestly with other international organizations to place, care for, and safeguard our Afghan families. We stand at the forefront when it counts the most in these trying times,” informs Pete Quinn, CEO and Director of Ark Salus.

The initiative is completely non-political and non-for-profit and has been conceptualised only to serve those who are struggling in Afghanistan and are willing to come out. The initiative is supported by Triton Electric Vehicles, USA. and informing about the initiative and Triton EV’s support, Mr Himanshu B Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Triton EV said, “This is an initiative which is created to help human lives in Afghanistan. I would like to thank the entire team of Ark Salus and their volunteers who are working day and night in helping those who need support. I feel that it is our responsibility and moral duty to do the best we can in support of such initiatives.”

The ambitious plan of Ark Salus’ Operation on Wings of Eagle involves chartering private aircraft and safely marshalling the traumatized families from Afghanistan in preparation for their flights. The initiative has already saved close to 1200 Afghani people and locally strangled people from Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan in just less than 10 days.

“We have a list of over 5000 people who need our support, and they are struggling in their local homeland. We are working towards helping them out and for that, we are seeking support from philanthropists,” says Quinn.

Sarat Kumar Rachulapalli, co-director and CFO of Ark Salus commented, “At this moment we are dedicatedly working on this mission by relying on donations and support. The initial donations contributed directly to the launching of the advance team. The advance team is led by a retired U.S. Air Force Special Operations veteran perfectly suited for the mission with experience in in-extremis conditions.”

The purpose of the team is to coordinate with other relief organizations, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. military to deconflict airspace, and begin the heartbreaking duty of manifesting the refugees by priority. Following the Ark Salus charter, the primary populations to be evacuated are the former Afghan special operations personnel and their families. This group, including the families, are specifically being targeted by the Taliban for their immense impact during the 20-year war. More donations are needed however to fund the remainder of the rescue and advocacy plans.