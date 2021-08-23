BeRightHere.Com Looks to Be a Market Leader in Creating a Network of Future Ready Workspaces, With Just a Click of a Button

Business Wire IndiaBeRightHere.Com (BRH) today announced the launch of its distributed network of Future Ready workspaces, to help organisations, startups and entrepreneurs embrace “Third Place” or satellite offices – a concept that began to grow during the pandemic.



Covid-19 gave way to the diversification and deconsolidation of office spaces into a Distributed Model to ensure business continuity and reduce employee commute time. The world is witnessing the rise of “the future of work”, and BRH aims to shape and empower this future with their new venture. The company would help corporates expand into geographies, enable growth, and maximise productivity in just a single step.



BRH leverages the power of technology to create Smart Work Infrastructure that is convenient, productive, secure and scalable. A simple dashboard provides all pertinent information for quick, easy and informed decision making for anyone wishing to enter into the world of BRH. Companies and entrepreneurs alike can search or filter, view and book available workspaces by location, type and occupancy. Cloud-based CCTV viewing, Face recognition based access, and 24×7 WiFi and Power backup complete their promise of safety and security.



Partnering with organisations of all sizes, BRH offers numerous hassle-free options, including access to Co-Working Spaces, Collaborative Centres, Work From Hotel (WOHO), Campus Centres and exclusive women only centres.



BRH has a nationwide presence of Plug-and-Play workspaces across 300 cities currently and aims to expand into a global presence in the near future. As a result, companies of all sizes can now scale, grow and gain access to talent and resources at a reduced cost.



At the launch event, Santhosh Mahalingam, Co-Founder & CEO stated “BRH works to empower local economies by breaking the digital divide and providing universal access to entrepreneurial and professional opportunities.”



BRH aims to be an expert and a market leader in “spaces” of the future by working with customers and partners globally to expand into spaces for work, logistics, sports and entertainment.

