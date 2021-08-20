RoboSense Became the First Solid-state LiDAR Provider Completed the SOP, and Delivered to the Designated Vehicle Manufacturer

Business Wire India

RoboSense LiDAR, the leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider announced the second-generation intelligent solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 (referred to as “M1”) completed mass production and delivery to the designated project for the first time. Since the start of production (SOP) to vehicle manufacturer in June 2021, more than ten batches of deliveries have been completed. This is the first mass production of solid-state LiDAR in the world, and also marks the advent of “an era of mass production for LiDAR”.

Mass Production of RS-LiDAR-M1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Since July 2020, M1 has successively obtained designated cooperation orders for a number of mass-produced models around the world, including GAC Aion designated projects which official announced on last month. This mass production delivery for the designated automotive enterprises.

As the world’s leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider, RoboSense has completed iterations of five major and dozens of smaller versions on the smart solid-state LiDAR project in the past five years. Not only was it the first to implement the SOP version globally, but after the SOP was launched in Q2 2021, it leads the industry and achieved the first mass production delivery of the second-generation smart solid-state LiDAR.

M1 has smart software and hardware features under its small size appearance. In terms of smart hardware, M1 is based on the revolutionary two-dimensional MEMS smart chip scanning architecture, and has a unique “GAZE” function, which can adjust the scanning method according to the driving scene, improve the LiDAR perception ability, help enhance the automatic driving performance. In terms of smart software, M1 can be equipped with mature and embeddable point cloud AI perception algorithms.

At the same time, M1 guarantees the safety and reliability of point cloud data quality in various driving scenarios through a series of patented technologies, eliminates thorny problems in the industry from the product side, and built-in complete supporting functions such as OTA upgrade, stain detection, smart cleaning, smart heating, performance detection, power management, network management, etc. It has achieved SIL-2 and ASIL-B functional safety levels to help the vehicle perception system achieve ASIL-D functional safety design.

RoboSense will provide clients with continuously upgraded smart LiDAR system product solutions, jointly advance the evolution of smart driving experience, and accelerate the transformation and innovation of smart vehicle ecology. Promoting automated driving and advanced assisted driving passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, logistics vehicles, robots, public smart transportation, and vehicle-road collaboration to achieve large-scale commercial use steadily and quickly.

About RoboSense (www.robosense.ai):

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. It incorporates LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. The company’s mission is to produce outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart solutions that enable robots (including vehicles) to have perception capability superior to humans.

