Heilind Electronics Appoints Wilson Thoo as New Marketing Director of Asia Pacific

Heilind Electronics, a leading electronics distributor, announced it has appointed Wilson Thoo as new marketing director for Asia Pacific, effective 1st July 2021.

In this new role, Wilson is responsible for driving the company’s continued growth in Asia Pacific. Wilson has spent most of his working life in the passive/interconnect arena, with solid experience in distributor industry having worked with Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Arrow, Premier Farnell (later renamed as Element 14) and Future. “We are confident he will lead Heilind Asia’s marketing team to engage and further develop our current mutually beneficial relationship with business partners.” Said by William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Wilson Thoo commented on his new role: “I am really excited to join Heilind, a company with focus on interconnect & electromechanical devices, sensors and hardware & fastener products. I am confident with my background and experience, my team and I will increase our market penetration and achieve win-win results with our supplier partners”.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 25 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

