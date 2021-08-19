NASDAQ Congratulates Portfolio Insider: Among The Fastest Growing Fintechs In The U.S.

Business Wire India

NASDAQ congratulated Portfolio Insider on the iconic MarketSite tower’s LED electronic video display in Times Square as among the fastest-growing Fintech companies in America. The hyper growing financial analytics company has democratized access to valuable financial data, delivering nearly anyone the same level of investing insights enjoyed by institutions and hedge funds.

Record Growth This Year.

The pandemic spurred a flood of new retail investors into the stock market, making up nearly 34% of U.S. stocks according to the Federal Reserve. It created an unprecedented level of demand for financial insights. Portfolio Insider grew revenue by over 300% in only the first half of this year, hiring over 70 new staff to build out Blockchain Analytics and machine learning models for financial data. Senior analyst Christopher Koo said,“Accurate data underpins sound decision-making, and we see virtually no limit to the amount of demand for more powerful algorithms and tools to level the playing field.”

AI Technology To “Make Investing Human.”

Computer programmers used to strenuously translate their intentions into the language of machines. Now, leveraging the world’s largest autoregressive language model, those machines are conversant with the language of humans. Portfolio Insider believes they can “make investing more human” by developing on one of the most powerful neural networks ever created. By applying artificial intelligence to areas like unstructured data in financial reports, heuristic search, and a human intuitive SQL-like query for fundamental financial data, it enables anyone to build their own Bloomberg terminal for free. Portfolio Insider Chief AI Officer Noah Mitsuhashi said, “Technology has reached the evolutionary speed where intense tasks just years or months ago are now trivial and basic. Technology is growing exponentially, shaping a future where technology becomes virtually indistinguishable from magic. We contribute to human progress by enabling a fair playing field for retail investors.”

About The Company.

Portfolio Insider is a fintech analytics company powering the open finance revolution. They contribute to the Fintech landscape by democratizing access to the world’s most valuable financial data and bring transparency to capital markets. Reaching millions of people each month, they provide on-chain market intelligence and real-time data services for institutional and retail stakeholders.

