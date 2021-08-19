Press Release India

Litera Acquires Concep to Help Firms Grow With Data-driven Insights About Their Client Engagements

Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, today announced it has acquired Concep, a leading provider of B2B relationship marketing technology for law firms, corporations, and professional and financial services.

 

Concep will become part of Litera’s new Firm Intelligence business unit – a platform that aims to transform disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information.

 

This acquisition brings together the Concep marketing technology and integrated platform – email marketing, event management, and web automation – with the business insight and intelligence of the Litera platform to empower law firms to improve client services and deliver on growth.

 

“We continue to expand our offerings beyond the practice of law to include the business of law. This acquisition will provide our customers with the means to connect and engage with their clients in more meaningful ways using the power of their data to drive business results,” said Chris Vorderer, Litera Managing Director, Firm Intelligence.

 

“We are excited to become part of Litera’s growing worldwide brand. As a Litera offering, professional services firms will be able to surface truly unique data insights and perspectives, driving ever more effective actions through Concep’s marketing workflows. This is good for our clients and our highly valued CRM partners.” said Dan Morgan, Concep CEO.

 

Founded in 2002, Concep has offices in London, New York, and Sydney.

 

About Concep

 

Concep provides software, CRM integration and expertise to professional, financial, and legal firms who rely on high-value relationships to build growth. Its solutions are simple and easy to use. They develop products that automate manual processes, freeing up valuable resources; make marketing campaigns more measurable and more effective; create relationship management dashboards that use analytics to show you your strongest relationships. For more information about Concep, visit www.concep.com.

 

About Litera

 

Litera has been a global leader in legal technology for 25+ years, helping legal teams work more efficiently, accurately, and competitively. As a leader in document workflow, collaboration, and data management solutions, we empower legal teams with simplified technology for creating and managing all their documents, deals, cases, and data. For more information about Litera visit, litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

 

 

