Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

By Aug 19, 2021

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005078/en/

 

BOSTON — WeSpire Closes $13M Financing to Drive Improved Culture and ESG Outcomes for Global Corporations Source: WeSpire

 

HOUSTON — Calpine Corporation Issues First-Ever Sustainability Report Source: Calpine Corporation

 

DEERFIELD, Ill., & NEW YORK — The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF USA Announce Partnership to Improve Water Security in Colombia Source: Baxter International Inc.

 

MIAMI — Inspirational Finalists Announced for the $5 Million Elevate Prize Source: Elevate Prize Foundation

 

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel — Stratasys Spearheading Sustainability for 3D Printing Industry to Advance More Mindful Manufacturing Source: Stratasys Ltd.

 

GUATEMALA CITY — AgroAmerica Presents Its Sustainability Report 2020 Source: AgroAmerica

 

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Solidia Technologies Names Russell Hill, PhD, as New CTO Source: Solidia Technologies

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances Recognized as an Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplace Source: GE Appliances

 

BOSTON — Santander Bank Commits More Than $7.5 Million In Charitable Giving Through First Half Of 2021 Source: Santander Bank, N.A.

 

BOSTON — EMCOR in Greater Boston 13th Annual Charity Golf Event Donates $10,000 to The Jimmy Fund Source: EMCOR Group, Inc.

 

JENBACH, Austria — INNIO Joins United Nations Global Compact Further Underscoring Commitment to Sustainability Source: INNIO

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™ Source: GE Appliances

 

SAN FRANCISCO — Pathstream Receives Funding from Impact Investors Citi, Strada Education Network, and New Markets to Close the Digital Skills Gap Source: Pathstream Inc.

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Humana Inc.

 

PITTSBURGH — PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year Source: PPG

 

TORONTO — Facedrive Becomes a Distributor of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Workplace Screening in Small and Medium Sized Organizations Source: Facedrive Inc.

 

MADISON, Wis. — American Family Insurance and American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Announce 2021 Grant Recipients Source: American Family Insurance

 

CLEVELAND — Lubrizol Employees Support Neighbors and Local Communities through Volunteerism and Contributions in the Second Quarter Source: Lubrizol

 

MONTERREY, MEXICO — CEMEX Joins Two World-Leading Initiatives to Achieve Carbon Neutrality Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

 

LONDON — With Over 100 Educational and Social Organisations On-board, Bright Data Releases New Impact Report for The Bright Initiative Source: Bright Data

 

LONDON — nVent Announces Second Social Responsibility Report Source: nVent Electric plc

 

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Equitrans Midstream Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

 

PORTLAND, Ore. — Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Columbia Sportswear Company

 

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University to Reveal Study Findings from Chevron and USAID’s Effort to Improve Stability and Prosperity in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region Source: Georgetown University

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Showcases Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth; Highlights Progress Around Priority Areas of People, Food, Planet Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

 

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

 

CHICAGO — V-Square Appoints Erik Norland as Head of Distribution Source: V-Square Quantitative Management

 

WASHINGTON & ABUJA, Nigeria — PIND (Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta) and NDPI Announce Annual Reports for 2020 Source: PIND (Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta) 2020 Annual Report

 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Agilent Technologies Celebrates More than 20 Years of Sustainable Progress Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

 

HOUSTON — Sunnova Launches Its Green Financing Framework and Prices a $212 Million Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Loan Agreements Source: Sunnova Energy International Inc.

 

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One Banana Presents Its Sustainability Report 2020 Source: One Banana

 

