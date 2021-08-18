Virtuoso Infotech Launches Football-In – Digital Platform for Indian Football Professionals

Business Wire IndiaVirtuoso Infotech Pvt Ltd, (https://virtuosoitech.com/) an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms. Preeti Nahar and Mr. Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the launch of its first home production platform – Football-In.

Football-In is a unique discovery and connection platform for Indian Football Players, Coaches and Clubs. Even though Virtuoso Infotech is a software technology solutions company, they have a tremendous passion for the beautiful game of football. This passion for the game combined with technology expertise gave birth to an excellent blend called Football-In.

Enabling Players: Team Football-In aims to enable aspiring Indian Football Players; to showcase their skills, talent and get noticed with this platform. They aim to reach every player out there from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh or from the beaches of Goa; they ensure Football-In has something for everyone.

Enabling Coaches: Team Football-In aims to enable Football coaches to find hidden talent in India, connect with talented players as well as coaches and also help in showcasing their coaching skills. It also aims to guide coaches with regards to their Football Coaching Careers.

Meet the Experts: Football-In has neatly curated Indian Football Experts onboarded on the platform. These experts are Indian national team players, ISL players, reputed i-league players and players who represented some of the country’s most reputed clubs. These experts are here with the sole intention of providing genuine guidance to aspiring players and coaches.

“We wanted to put our technology expertise to the benefit of country’s sports community and with Football-In we seem to have got it right,” says Ms. Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech.

“Football-In is like a dream come true for me. It has given us the opportunity to enable football community with technology. It has something for everyone – Players, Parents, Coaches, Clubs and that’s what makes it unique,” says Mr. Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.

“To become a professional player, you need the right guidance and right pathway. Football-In app provides exactly the same. I am sure this initiative by Virtuoso Infotech will help a lot of aspiring football professionals,” says Mr. Paresh Shivalkar, Ex-Indian & International Football Player.

“Football-In app has lots in store for younger football generations. There has been so many experienced experts involved in Football-In app to speak and give the right guidance to younger, upcoming footballers, parents and coaches,” says Mr. Denzil Franco, Ex-Indian & International Football Player.

Website: https://footballin.net/

Media contacts: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/platformfootballin

Instagram: vitfootballin

Android Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.footballin.app

Apple Download: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/football-in/id1553437773

YouTube: https://youtu.be/_xwynMsPqyg



