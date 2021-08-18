Press Release India

Invinsense Cloud to Enhance Cloud Security of Organisations Adopting AWS

Business Wire IndiaInfopercept, one of the fastest-growing global Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), launched Invinsense Cloud, an integrated security platform that provides an additional layer of security, further protecting organisations using Amazon Web Services (AWS) from cyberattacks.

Invinsense Cloud is a platform that integrates various cybersecurity tools like security information and event management (SIEM); security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR); endpoint detection and response (EDR); deception technology’ moving target defence; and red and breach attack simulation, assisting teams that utilise these technologies. Infopercept has worked with AWS, consolidated various open-source cybersecurity technologies, and has partnered with security platforms including Wazuh, Elasticsearch, ElastAlert, Shuffle, The Hive, Cortex, MISP, Dejavu, and Infection Monkey, to develop Invinsense Cloud.

The growing adoption of cloud services has been accelerated further by the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing the attack surface for malicious players who are now launching cyberattacks in cloud environments. To complement AWS’s robust cloud security features and services, Infopercept aims to help businesses on the cloud by providing best practices and tools to reinforce cloud security.

“AWS infrastructure and services elevate and enhance business security in the cloud. To further increase cloud security, businesses can use best practices and employ tools to protect their assets in the cloud environment,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director, Co-founder & CEO, Infopercept Consulting.

“AWS offers an unmatched portfolio of cloud services designed to help organisations build secure, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications. Invinsense Cloud further helps organisations simplify their own security and regulatory requirements by integrating cybersecurity tools with a fully trained cloud security team that can analyse threat intelligence and take swift decisions to fend off potential cyberattacks,” he added.

Infopercept is an established cyber security specialist and Managed Security Service Provider, and has a presence across India, UK, US, Africa, Middle East, and Sri Lanka. Infopercept’s core team comprises industry veterans and technical experts equipped with the latest knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, newest trends, and security innovations.

(www.infopercept.com)

