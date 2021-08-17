Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a Smoke-Free Future

Business Wire India

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the launch of IQOS ILUMA, the latest and most innovative addition to their growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products. Today, this range of better and satisfying alternatives to cigarettes includes multiple generations of the IQOS tobacco-heating system, the No. 1 heated tobacco product in the world.1 Uniquely, the new IQOS ILUMA becomes the brand’s first tobacco-heating system to introduce induction-heating technology, which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning.

“Our objective is a world without cigarettes; a world where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued smoking,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak. “We have launched several generations of our IQOS heated tobacco system; expanding our portfolio to offer constantly improved, science-backed solutions that take advantage of advancements in technology and address pain points heard from consumers. This commitment to continuous innovation plays a significant role in our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future. The launch of IQOS ILUMA, our most innovative device yet, gives adult smokers another better choice and represents an important leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the end of smoking.”

The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMAPRIME and IQOS ILUMA. Both devices use new induction-heating technology but offer different designs to allow adult users to select the device that best suits their needs and preferences.

The innovative heating technology in these devices is the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM that heats the tobacco from within the new TEREA SMARTCORE STICKTM. These newly designed sticks are to be used only with IQOS ILUMA,2 which features an auto-start function that detects when the TEREATM stick is inserted and automatically turns on the device. These bladeless devices offer a cleaner way to heat tobacco from the core, without burning it, to provide a more consistent experience, no tobacco residue, and no need to clean the device. Additionally, they generate no combustion and no smoke, and PMI’s market research indicates that IQOS ILUMA provides a more pleasurable experience compared to previous IQOS generations.3

“IQOS ILUMA is our most innovative offering to-date and the new flagship in our portfolio of science-backed, smoke-free products. Its breakthrough induction-heating technology heats tobacco from within, without burning, so there’s no smoke, no ash and, like previous IQOS devices, it emits, on average, 95% lower levels of harmful chemicals compared with cigarettes,”4,5 said Michele Cattoni, Vice President Heated Tobacco Platforms at PMI. “However, unlike our previous tobacco-heating systems, IQOS ILUMA has no blade. That means no tobacco residue or cleaning—ever. With this, and other product features, we aim to address consumer pain points that may have hindered some adult smokers from beginning or maintaining their journey away from cigarettes in the past.”

IQOS ILUMAPRIME and IQOS ILUMA are available in Japan for pre-order on IQOS.com beginning August 17, 2021 and for purchase at IQOS stores on August 18, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, PMI’s smoke-free products are available in 67 markets.6 The company has stated its ambition to be present in 100 markets with its smoke-free products by 2025. There are more than 20 million users of the IQOS tobacco heating system globally, and PMI estimates that more than 73% (approximately 14.7 million) of these men and women have switched completely to IQOS and stopped smoking with the balance in various stages of switching.7 PMI’s ambition is that by 2025 at least 40 million PMI cigarette smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke will have switched to smoke-free products. Furthermore, the company’s ambition is that more than half of its net revenues will come from smoke-free products by 2025.

IQOS ILUMA AND IQOS ILUMA PRIME

IQOS ILUMAPRIME is available in a new design that uses elegant, anodized aluminum combined with a texture wrap. The device is available in four colors and is customizable both in terms of connected features via the user’s smartphone and offline with a wide range of accessories, including charger wraps and holder rings. The design of IQOS ILUMA is similar to that of previous IQOS generations but provides an enhanced tobacco experience with improved draw and stick-by-stick taste consistency—available in five colors with further accessory options, such as holder rings and interchangeable doors. Both devices offer adult users the ability to have two consecutive uses without recharging the holder and include advanced features that can be enabled or disabled—by the IQOS app—such as smart gestures, auto-start, various illumination modes, alerts, and the ability for the user to lock and unlock their device when needed. IQOS ILUMA is our most robust device to date, and, as it has no blade, there’s no need to clean the device.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI’s smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2021, PMI’s smoke-free products are available for sale in 67 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

