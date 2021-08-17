JJELLYFISH Acquires The Clean Sell to Keep up With Growing Demand From B2B Startups Across India, Australia, and the U.K.

Business Wire India

JJELLYFISH, a tech-enabled services leader in go-to-market execution for startups and Fortune 500 new ventures, announced the acquisition of The Clean Sell (“TCS”) on August 1st, 2021. Founded by Dominick Cappuccilli in 2015, TCS is a NYC-based consulting firm specializing in early-stage sales and commercialization. The acquisition is JJELLYFISH’s first as it enhances its productized go-to-market services to support organizations in their zero-to-million dollar journey and beyond.

JJELLYFISH is growing over 400% year over year and is a leader in go-to-market and expansion services for early-stage companies seeking to enter the United States. JJELLYFISH creates strong ROI by executing and validating their clients’ commercial models — often taking companies from no revenue to seven figures and up. The acquisition of TCS brings a diversified portfolio of clients, specialized executive talent, and a robust GTM training program.

“We continue to execute against our mission of increasing the odds of commercial success for early-stage companies by delivering results at a speed that would take founders years — and tremendous resources — to achieve on their own,” said Justin Lawson, CEO of JJELLYFISH. “We will be integrating the TCS process, training platform, and service lines across our offerings to accelerate our growth further.”

TCS is a sales consulting firm serving both the startup and enterprise space. The TCS service lines will be integrated into JJELLYFISH’s current product offerings and infrastructure, which will deliver on an entirely new academy-focused product set to launch in Q1 2022. The academy will be designed to support international Founders selling into the U.S. market.

“JJELLYFISH shares a common vision of delivering real-world buyer insights and market creation to its clients,” said Dom Cappuccilli, CEO of The Clean Sell. “By partnering with the incredible entrepreneurs and business builders at JJELLYFISH, we found a partner that will extend our reach and enhance our solutions for the global market at scale.”

“As teams increasingly build for a global market on Day 1, the needs of B2B startups will only continue to rapidly increase,” said Jennifer Abel, Co-Founder & Partner at JJELLYFISH. “By bringing TCS into the JJELLYFISH family, we can deliver even more value to our global client base.”

JJELLYFISH, a tech-enabled US-based services firm, embeds alongside B2B Founders to provide sales expertise and execution to enter and conquer the U.S. market. The team has supported 120+ B2B startups and new ventures teams across India, Australia, Singapore, U.K., South Korea, and North America to validate, define and execute a U.S. go-to-market.

