Broadcast Microwave Services (BMS) Launches New 100-Mile Mobile Ad Hoc Network MANET/MIMO Airborne Transceiver System

Broadcast Microwave Services, a global leader in Airborne Video Downlink Systems (AVDL), today announces the commercial release of its new bi-directional communication system, named BMTS-M. The system will be on display for the first time at the AUVSI Xponential trade show, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia World Congress Center August 16-19, 2021, at booth 2651.

The end-to-end solution begins with an aircraft mounted transceiver (BMTS-MA), which contains everything needed for high quality, reliable and secure streaming of high-definition mission critical video and data across long distances within the mesh network. The system is powered by a Persistent Systems 3X3 MIMO radio which operates on the Wave Relay® network. The transceiver communicates with a ground based outdoor transceiver (BMTS-ME) and an indoor communications and control unit (BMTS-MI), completing the end-to-end solution.

“We are excited to launch this new product, which is built to serve the needs of our global customers including federal, state and local law enforcement agencies who require robust and secure video and data transmission,” stated Harry Davoody, CEO of BMS. “The footprint of the new transceiver is the same as our current HC4 transmitter, which offers customers an easy path to upgrade to resilient bi-directional communications.”

The BMTS-M is an ultra long-range system optimized for air-to-ground, ship-to-ship, or ship-to-shore broadcasts of mission critical information. The DO-160 certified bi-directional broadband system is highly scalable and uses very efficient H.265 compression with secure encryption. Multiple live airborne tests of the system in Southern California have consistently achieved HD video over 100-mile distances.

About Broadcast Microwave Services

BMS designs and manufactures products for capturing and distributing live full motion video via wireless communication. BMS designs and builds its products in California and is a trusted supplier to agencies, globally. Products include long range digital transmitters, receivers, tracking antenna systems and accessories. BMS systems are fully encrypted keeping content secure and are designed for optimum performance in challenging multi-path RF environments. Data911 is a BMS product line providing mobile hardware and software solutions for Public Safety.

To learn more about privately-held BMS and Data911 please visit the company’s website at: www.bms-inc.com or contact us at [email protected].

